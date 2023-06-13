Alessio Antoniolli, Director of London Gallery Gasworks, to Depart After 25 Years

Alessio Antoniolli, director of the London nonprofit visual art organization Gasworks for 25 years, will step down.

The Italy-born curator said in a statement that he will be devoting his energy to the Triangle Network, a community of more than 90 artist-run spaces across 41 countries. (Gasworks serves as the hub of the Triangle Network.) He will also continue his work with the Fondazione Memmo, a private museum in Rome established by collector Roberto Memmo.

Gasworks, located in south London, operates an exhibition space, nine artist studios, and an esteemed international residency program in which artists are commissioned to develop a new body of work. According to ArtReview, which listed Antoniolli as one of the art world’s most influential figures in 2020, the organization has hosted more than 200 artists from across the globe since 1994. Notable alumni of the program include Lynette Yiadom-Boakye, Tania Bruguera, Yinka Shonibare, and Hassan Khan.

Antoniolli said in a statement: “Through blood, sweat and tears, but also through dialogue, support and laughter we have achieved the unimaginable for Gasworks. With its own building, a house for our visiting artists, an amazing team and very engaged audiences, the organization has never been more solid. I am excited for Gasworks’ next chapter and will always be its biggest advocate.”