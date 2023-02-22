New York’s Alexander Gray Associates to Leave Chelsea After 17 Years for Tribeca

Yet another Chelsea stalwart will depart that New York gallery district for Tribeca, a neighborhood that in recent years has seen a resurgence as one of the city’s prime art centers.

After 17 years in Chelsea, Alexander Gray Associates will leave that neighborhood and re-open in early 2024 at 384 Broadway, between Walker and White Streets. It will now be located on the same block as Andrew Kreps and P.P.O.W., two galleries that were also formerly sited in Chelsea for years, as well as JTT and 125 Newbury, the recently opened gallery run by Pace founder Arne Glimcher.

Dealer Alexander Gray said in a statement, “The Gallery, and our remarkable team, are invigorated as we enter this critical new chapter in the Gallery’s development, serving artists whose practices expand conversations about form, art history, and cultural contexts. Our new facility will provide memorable exhibitions, research resources, and programmatic experiences to our community of artists, academics, and audiences.”

The new gallery will be about 7,500 square feet and is set to feature multiple exhibition spaces. Jonathan Travis of Redwood Property Group brokered the deal.

Known for its emphasis on conceptual art, the gallery currently represents artists such as Luis Camnitzer, Melvin Edwards, Coco Fusco, Betty Parsons, Lorraine O’Grady, and Joan Semmel.

Many Chelsea galleries have left for Tribeca in the past five years, some citing the former district’s corporatization, others seeking more space at a lower cost. The exodus has injected new life to a neighborhood that was once at the center of the New York art world before many galleries opened up shop in Chelsea during the 1990s and 2000s.

Luhring Augustine, James Cohan, and Timothy Taylor are among those that have either relocated or set up second spaces in Tribeca recently. Meanwhile, galleries like Canada and Lomex have left the Lower East Side for the neighborhood.