Skip to main content
Follow Us
Newsletters
Est. 1902
Subscribe TO ART IN AMERICA
Subscribe TO ART IN AMERICA

$5 M. Art Collection Seized from Russian Oligarch’s Superyacht by German Authorities

Francesca Aton
The superyacht Dilbar pulled into a covered floating dock at Luerssen shipyards, 2022.
The superyacht Dilbar pulled into a covered floating dock at Luerssen shipyards, 2022. Photo FOCKE STRANGMANN/AFP via Getty Images

Thirty paintings owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov have been seized by German police, the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung reported on Monday.

Earlier this year, citing close ties with the Kremlin and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the European Union sanctioned Usmanov in response to Russian’s invasion of Ukraine.

Usmanov’s collection, which includes works by seminal artists like Marc Chagall, has an estimated value of €5 million ($4.9 million). Until 2021, the works were being displayed on Dilbar, Usmanov’s $600 million superyacht. At that time, while the yacht was being renovated in Hamburg, the art was moved into storage.

Related Articles

The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

New U.S. Anti-Money Laundering Laws and Sanctions Advisory Impose Compliance Obligations on Art Market

Andres Serrano Claims London Theater Canceled a Screening of His Capitol Riot Film for Being 'Pro-Trump'

In April, German authorities impounded Dilbar. Usmanov did not declare all his assets in Germany, including artworks, according to Süddeutsche Zeitung. A representative for Usmanov, however, denied that the oligarch owns the paintings and superyacht.

In September, German police raided a villa on Lake Tegernsee in the Bavarian region, along with other properties supposedly linked to Usmanov.

On Tuesday, German news outlet Der Spiegel reported that investigators had searched the Munich and Frankfurt branches of Swiss bank UBS in connection with Usmanov. The searches were conducted to collect evidence in a suspected money-laundering case, evasion of up to €555 million in taxes, and for infractions to the law of foreign trade, said a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office to the news agency Reuters.

Usmanov is not the first Russian oligarch to have his art and luxury holdings confiscated. In April, a Diego Rivera painting was among the assets seized from Oleg Deripaska, who was sanctioned in 2018.

Meanwhile, in March, the world’s top three auction houses—Christie’s, Sotheby’s, and Phillips—agreed to comply with ongoing international efforts targeting assets owned by sanctioned Russian business moguls.

Newswire

Icon Link Plus Icon

ARTnews is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Art Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad