Skip to main content
Follow Us
Newsletters
Est. 1902
Subscribe TO ART IN AMERICA
Subscribe TO ART IN AMERICA

Ancient Huastec Burial Mounds Identified in Northern Mexico

Francesca Aton
A carved green quartz earring found inside a mound at El Naranjo, Mexico.
A carved green quartz earring found inside a mound at El Naranjo, Mexico. Courtesy National Institute of Anthropology and History

The remains of a human settlement from the pre-Columbian Huastec civilization were identified by archaeologists with the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) in Tamaulipas, Mexico, according to an announcement made last week. Researchers called it one of the most important finds in the region in recent decades because of how much material has been recovered.

The foundations of four large earth mounds were found at the archaeological site El Naranjo, which was active more than a millennium ago. The area was used for burial grounds as well as a place for daily activities.

Related Articles

Temple of Kukulcan in Chichen Itza, Yucatan, Mexico, 2022.

The team has excavated two of the four mounds so far. Measuring 66 feet in diameter, Mound 4 contained multiple adult burials who were adorned with earrings made of green quartz and shells, some carved in the shape of flowers. Within Mound 1, which measures 98 feet in diameter, were several other burials and one adult grave contained within a limestone structure.

Of particular interest to researchers is the quality of the mounds, which were made of earth, limestone, and basalt. Access to these materials would have only been possible due to specialized transportation and labor. The foundations are similar to earthen houses, known as Bajareque houses, that people in Ocampo and the surrounding areas are currently building.

The ancient Huastec civilization stretched across what is now six Mexican states. They constructed underground mounds that have been identified at a number of archaeological sites, including Platanito and Vista Hermosa.

El Naranjo was excavated as part of the ongoing construction of a superhighway that will go through the Mexican municipalities of Mante and Tula in Tamaulipas. So far, the construction has yielded a number of important finds. Further study on the site is expected to continue.

Newswire

Icon Link Plus Icon

ARTnews is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Art Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad