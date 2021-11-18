Andrea Karnes Named Chief Curator at Texas’s Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth in Texas, one of the most important institutions of its kind in the South, has promoted Andrea Karnes from senior curator to chief curator.

Karnes has worked at the Museum since the early 1990s. During her decades at the Modern Art Museum, she has been instrumental in expanding the museum’s collection and attendance.

“Andrea is dedicated to this museum and to our curatorial goal to increase the diversity and broaden the narrative of exhibitions and acquisitions,” said Marla Price, the museum’s director, in a statement. “She will continue to introduce new artists to our community.”

In 2016, Karnes organized a KAWS survey that broke attendance records at the museum. Also among the exhibitions that Karnes has organized are a Laurie Simmons survey and 2013’s “México Inside Out: Themes in Art Since 1990,” which considered how the Mexican art scene has evolved in recent years.

Karnes has also curated the Museum’s “Focus” series, a program of three solo exhibition every year, each focusing on a new or emerging artist. Artists like Jeff Elrod, Teresita Fernández, KAWS, Gary Simmons, Rirkrit Tiravanija, and Kehinde Wiley have had their work featured in that series.

According to the Modern Art Museum, Karnes has been instrumental in shaping the collection as well. At her suggestion, the museum has acquired works by Thornton Dial, Jack Goldstein, Teresa Margolles, Eddie Martinez, Takashi Murakami, Wangechi Mutu, Shirin Neshat, Yoshua Okón, and Laurie Simmons, among others.

Her first exhibition as chief curator, a survey titled “Women Painting Women,” will open at the museum in 2022.