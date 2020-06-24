Andy Warhol Foundation Awards $4. M. to U.S. Arts Organizations Against Backdrop of Uncertainty in Cultural Sector

The New York–based Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts will award $4 million to 47 arts organizations across 23 states as part of its Spring 2020 grant cycle. Funds will support exhibitions, curatorial research, and other programming.

Among the first-time grantees receiving multi-year support are Black Lunch Table in Chicago and Tri-Star Arts in Nashville, which is producing the inaugural Tennessee Triennial for Contemporary Art, now slated to open in 2022. Fifteen museums—including El Museo del Barrio in New York, the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, the Colby College Museum of Art in Maine, and the Columbus Museum of Art in Ohio—are getting funds to support exhibitions, and the DePaul Art Museum in Chicago, a first-time grantee, will get $80,000 to create a multi-year initiative focused on centering Latinx artists in its shows and programs.

A total of $142,000 will go to curatorial research at three institutions, with Jessica Bell Brown and Ryan Dennis at the Baltimore Museum of Art in Maryland among them.

“At this critical, epoch-defining moment, the contributions of artists to the cultural and political dialogue are more necessary than ever,” Joel Wachs, president of the foundation, said in a statement.

Rachel Bers, the program director at the Andy Warhol Foundation, added, “In the face of the interlocking crises we are facing as a nation and as a society, the foundation is doubling down on its commitment to artists as they grapple with our difficult past, present and future.”

The list of spring 2020 grantees follows in full below.