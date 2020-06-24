Andy Warhol Foundation Awards $4. M. to U.S. Arts Organizations Against Backdrop of Uncertainty in Cultural Sector

The New York–based Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts will award $4 million to 47 arts organizations across 23 states as part of its Spring 2020 grant cycle. Funds will support exhibitions, curatorial research, and other programming.
Among the first-time grantees receiving multi-year support are Black Lunch Table in Chicago and Tri-Star Arts in Nashville, which is producing the inaugural Tennessee Triennial for Contemporary Art, now slated to open in 2022. Fifteen museums—including El Museo del Barrio in New York, the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, the Colby College Museum of Art in Maine, and the Columbus Museum of Art in Ohio—are getting funds to support exhibitions, and the DePaul Art Museum in Chicago, a first-time grantee, will get $80,000 to create a multi-year initiative focused on centering Latinx artists in its shows and programs.
A total of $142,000 will go to curatorial research at three institutions, with Jessica Bell Brown and Ryan Dennis at the Baltimore Museum of Art in Maryland among them.
“At this critical, epoch-defining moment, the contributions of artists to the cultural and political dialogue are more necessary than ever,” Joel Wachs, president of the foundation, said in a statement.
Rachel Bers, the program director at the Andy Warhol Foundation, added, “In the face of the interlocking crises we are facing as a nation and as a society, the foundation is doubling down on its commitment to artists as they grapple with our difficult past, present and future.”
The list of spring 2020 grantees follows in full below.
Program Support Over 2 Years
Antenna / Press Street, New Orleans, LA – $100,000
Artspace, New Haven, CT – $100,000
Bas Fischer Invitational, Miami, FL – $80,000
Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, Omaha, NE – $100,000
Black Lunch Table, Chicago, IL – $60,000
Blank Forms, Brooklyn, NY – $60,000
Blue Star Contemporary, San Antonio, TX – $100,000
BOMB/New Art Publications, Inc. Brooklyn, NY – $80,000
California Lawyers for the Arts, San Francisco, CA – $100,000
The Helen Day Art Center, Stowe, VT – $80,000
Dimensions Variable, Miami, FL – $60,000
The Elizabeth Foundation for the Arts, New York, NY – $80,000
FiveMyles, Brooklyn, NY – $40,000
516 ARTS, Albuquerque, NM – $100,000
Hyde Park Art Center, Chicago, IL – $100,000
The Luggage Store, San Francisco, CA – $100,000
Maryland Film Festival, Baltimore, MD – $80,000
Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Art (MoCADA), Brooklyn, NY – $80,000
Project X Foundation for Art & Criticism, Los Angeles, CA – $80,000
Public Media Institute, Chicago, IL – $80,000
Redline Denver, Denver, CO – $100,000
Smack Mellon, Brooklyn, NY – $80,000
Space One Eleven, Birmingham, AL – $80,000
Threewalls, Chicago, IL – $100,000
Tri-Star Arts (Locate Arts) Antenna / Press Street, Nashville, TN – $100,000
The Vera List Center for Art and Politics at The New School, New York, NY – $100,000
Vox Populi, Philadelphia, PA – $60,000
Exhibition Support
Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago, IL, for “stanley brouwn,” $75,000
Colby College Museum of Art, Waterville, ME, for “Bob Thompson: This House is Mine,” $100,000
The Columbus Museum, Columbus, GA, for “Alma W. Thomas: Everything is Beautiful,” $100,000
The Contemporary Arts Center, Cincinnati, OH, for “Be Water, Liquidity as Method,” $100,000
DePaul Art Museum, Chicago, IL, for two years of exhibition support, $80,000
Experimental and Performing Arts Center/Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, NY, for Latinx, Caribbean, and Latin American artists support, $50,000
Henry Art Gallery / University of Washington, Seattle, WA, for “Packaged Black” and “Donna Huanca,” $100,000
The Jewish Museum, New York, NY, for “Jonas Mekas: The Moving Image,” $60,000
Miller Institute for Contemporary Art / Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, PA, for two years of exhibition support, $100,000
El Museo del Barrio, New York, NY, for “Raphael Montañez Oritz: Breaking the Limits,” $75,000
Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, Chicago, IL, for “Andrea Bowers,” $100,000
Museum of Contemporary Native Arts, Santa Fe, NM, for “Exposure: Native Art and Political Ecology,” $100,000
New Orleans Museum of Art, New Orleans, LA, for “Ebony G. Patterson: … when the land is in plumage…,” $75,000
The Newark Museum of Art, Newark, NJ, for “Saya Woolfalk,” $50,000
University Art Museum, State University of New York – Albany, Albany, NY, for two years of exhibition support, $100,000
Whitney Museum of American Art, New York, NY, for “Puerto Rican Art in the Wake of Hurricane Maria,” $100,000
Curatorial Research
Matthew Fluharty at Art of the Rural, Winona, MN, $50,000
Jessica Bell Brown and Ryan Dennis at the Baltimore Museum of Art, Baltimore, MD, $50,000
C. Ondine Chavoya and David Frantz, Williams College Museum of Art, Williamstown, MA, $42,000