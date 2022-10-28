Monumental Warhol ‘Car Crash’ Painting to Sell at Sotheby’s for More Than $80 M.

An Andy Warhol painting from his famed “Death and Disasters” series will be auctioned during Sotheby’s marquee New York sales, where it could become one of the most expensive works by the artist ever publicly sold.

Estimated to fetch a price in excess of $80 million, White Disaster (White Car Crash 19 Times), from 1963, will be sold on November 16 during a contemporary art evening sale. It is headed to auction without a financial guarantee, which means that there is still the possibility that it may not find a buyer.

The last time a painting from the “Car Crash” series came for sale was in 2013, when Silver Car Crash (Double Disaster) sold for $105.4 million, setting a record for the artist at the time. That record was re-set earlier this year, when a portrait of Marilyn Monroe sold for $195 million.

“Death and Disasters,” one of Warhol’s best-known series, features appropriated images of car accidents, riots, and suicides that had previously appeared in the media. This work, which measures at 12 feet tall, features 19 black and white pictures of a fatal car crash.

The painting once passed through the hands of dealer and collector Heiner Friedrich, who founded Dia Art Foundation.

The last time it was sold at auction was in 1987, when it went for $660,000. Now, it’s coming back to public sale after being held in a private collection for more than three decades.