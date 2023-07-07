Angelina Jolie to Take Over Jean-Michel Basquiat’s New York Apartment and Studio

The Manhattan property where Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat lived and worked will be taken over by actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie.

The deal for the property, located at 57 Great Jones Street, was confirmed today by John Roesch and Garrett Kelly, both directors at the real estate agency Meridian Capital Group. Jolie will rent the space for her latest creative venture, Atelier Jolie, under long-term commercial use for eight years.

The interior space features 6,600 square feet of space across three floors. The exterior of the building is adorned in street art, and Jolie will keep it that way as a public tribute to Basquiat, who started his career as one half of the graffiti art duo SAMO.

“[Jolie] wanted to preserve the older art on [the building] and keep that Basquiat feel to the space,” said Roesch.

“She loved the facade of the building and it being tagged up with the street art as a memorial for Basquiat,” Kelly added.

Basquiat rented the second-floor space from Warhol shortly after they first met. Warhol originally bought the building in 1970.

Prior to Warhol’s purchase, the property already had a rich history. Originally constructed in the 1860s, it was purchased by Paolo Antonio Vaccarelli—aka the gangster Paul Kelly—who opened the Brighton Athletic Club there in 1904. The building was subsequently used as a metal works business and kitchen supply company until 1970. Most recently, the property was home to the exclusive Japanese restaurant Bohemian.

Atelier Jolie will serve as a workshop opportunity for under-represented tailors and artisans around the world. Those participating will be able to work and showcase their creations at the 57 Great Jones Street location.

Jolie plans to open her new business “as quickly as possible,” according to Roesch.

The property was previously on the market with Meridian Capital Group for $60,000 per month for a minimum of 10 years.