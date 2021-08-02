Anish Kapoor to Convert 18th-Century Venetian Palazzo into Exhibition Space

Indian born British artist Anish Kapoor answers reporters in front of his artwork entitled Leviathan, on the eve of the opening of an exhibition of his work at the Grand Palais in Paris, Tuesday May 10, 2011.

The Anish Kapoor Foundation has bought and will be renovating the 18th-century Palazzo Manfrin into a gallery, artist studio, and archival deposit, according to the Art Newspaper. Mario Codognato, Venice native and current director of the Anish Kapoor Foundation, will be leading the new project.

Kapoor has previously raised concerns about the state of Venice as a city. This past June, Kapoor and 21 other artists signed a letter urging Venetian officials to consider the negative impacts of tourism on the city.

The Palazzo Marin will host rotating exhibitions in a ground-floor gallery. Its second and third floors will display works from the foundation’s collection, and there will also be room for an archive and a workshop intended to support artists and scholars working in the fields of history, technology, and art.

Palazzo Manfrin was built in the 1500s for the aristocratic Priuli family. The Venetian palazzo was reconstructed during the 1720s, and was further modified in the late 1780s.

Until recent years, the building served as a school and has since fallen into disrepair. Kapoor tapped the architecture firms FWR Associati and UNA studio, based in Venice and Hamburg, respectively, to spearhead this major project.

The Art Newspaper reported that Kapoor’s foundation is expected to open at the Palazzo Manfrin in 2023. But it is not the only forthcoming Kapoor project headed to the city, however. In 2022, the Gallerie dell’Accademia will host a major exhibition of Kapoor’s sculptures coated in Vantablack, which is believed to be the darkest shade of black in the world.