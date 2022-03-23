Anna Delvey Will Have a Solo Show in April: ‘People Are Just Fascinated by Her’

Scammer Anna Sorokin—or Anna Delvey, as she is more commonly known—will make her art debut this April.

Delvey, who was imprisoned for swindling art-world types in New York out of more than $200,000, will show new drawings at an unannounced space in early April. The works were made in the ICE detention center where Delvey is currently being held as she awaits deportation to Germany.

“I would consider her style kind of a crossover between fashion sketches and satirical comics,” said Chris Martine, a representative for Delvey as the cofounder of Founders Art Club, which he describes as an an advisory body and group of influential collectors. “She has an intriguing style, but the more important thing is really the intangibles that she brings to the table, which is that people are just fascinated by her.”

Martine told ARTnews that he hopes Delvey will have 20 pieces ready for her solo show in April. Each will sell for around $10,000, he said.

Founders Art Club already has a wait list open for attendance to her solo show and alerts for limited edition prints and originals being advertised on the Founders Art Club website.

Delvey is having yet another moment in the art world, with a group show, “Free Anna Delvey,” currently being held to accrue proceeds for her legal funds. She was also the subject of a Neflix miniseries, Inventing Anna, earlier this year.

She is one of two people represented by Founders Art Club, the other also a well-known art world scammer: Alfredo Martinez. Martinez was jailed for 21 months starting in 2002 for the sale of Jean-Michel Basquiat forgeries he made and sold to prominent collectors for more than $100,000.

Martine was an integral part of the “Free Anna Delvey” group show as he introduced Martine to Delvey, curated the show, and most importantly, was the artist that adapted sketches Delvey had made in prison to large-format pieces, as Delvey had been denied larger paper.

“While Alfredo was in prison, he was making art and was selling, too,” said Martine. A work Martinez made while in prison, Prison Drawing (Gun), from 2004, is currently held in the Museum of Modern Art’s collection. “So obviously he was the perfect match to help Anna launch this.”