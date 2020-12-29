Anne Imhof, Patti Smith to Ring in New Year in London and More: Morning Links from December 29, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

Anne Imhof and Patti Smith will stage a New Year’s Eve event in London’s Piccadilly Circus. [FAD Magazine]

A statue of Abraham Lincoln in front of San Francisco’s city hall has been defaced as part of a debate over the former president’s legacy. [San Francisco Chronicle]

Two Banksy works made some 12 years ago were defaced in New Orleans over Christmas weekend. [The New York Post]

Museums & Institutions

As the end of the year approaches, many cultural nonprofits are scrambling to get last-minute donations to stay afloat. [The New York Times]

Here’s a look at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery’s expansion project, which is due to be completed in 2022. [Buffalo Business First]

The Museum of Old and New Art in Tasmania, Australia, has reopened after a nine-month closure with a new hang of its collection. [The Art Newspaper]

Behold, nine of the boldest museum designs from 2020. [Artnet News]

Art & Artists

Art in America has republished a 2015 interview with Barbara Rose, the art-history changing critic who died over the weekend. [Art in America]

Carolina A. Miranda bemoans the end of Adobe Flash and why it marks “the end of an era for creativity on the web.” [Los Angeles Times]

Long overshadowed by his onetime collaborator Marina Abramović, Ulay is currently the subject of a retrospective at the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam, which will reopen in January. [The New York Times]

Enuma Oroko considers the art of Nengi Omuku, who has a solo show of new work on view at London’s Kristin Hjellegjerde Gallery. [Harper’s Bazaar]

The biography of the key Korean painter Park Seo-bo, written by his daughter Park Seung-sook, has been made available for free online. [The Korea Herald]

And finally, an incubator at the Florida International University aims to help artists hone their business acumen. [Hyperallergic]