Anthony Meier Named President of the Art Dealers Association of America

Anthony Meier, who founded the San Francisco gallery Anthony Meier Fine Arts, will be the next president of the Art Dealers Association of America, an industry group that counts 190 galleries among its members. He succeeds dealer Andrew Schoelkopf, who led ADAA from 2018 until early 2021.

Meier has served on the ADAA’s leadership team since 2007, and was previously vice president of the board of directors and chair of the Art Show Committee, an advisory group to the ADAA’s annual fair whose most recent edition opened last week in New York.

“ADAA members represent an extraordinary breadth and depth of expertise and excellence through their programs, and I am honored to continue to support them as part of the ADAA’s leadership,” said Meier. “I look forward to continue working with Executive Director Maureen Bray, my colleagues on the Board of Directors, and the entire membership to amplify their critical role within our industry.”

Prior to opening Anthony Meier Fine Arts in 1984, Meier was a curator of prints at Harvard University’s Fogg Art Museum in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He currently serves as vice president of the board of trustees of Chinati Foundation in Marfa, Texas, and has previously held board positions at the Meadows Museum of Art at Southern Methodist University, the Blanton Museum of Art at University of Texas in Austin, and the California College of the Arts. Meier has operated his San Francisco since 1996.

Alongside Meier’s appointment, the ADAA also named four new directors to its board: Katherine Degn (Kruashaar Galleries), Robert Grosman (Mitchell-Innes & Nash), Emily-Jane Kirwan (Marian Goodman Gallery), and Nick Olney (Kasmin).