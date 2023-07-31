Archaeologists Find Original Foundation of England’s Famed Exeter Cathedral

Interior view of the Exeter Cathedral in England.

The early foundations of Exeter Cathedral—including the original high altar, a crypt, and tombs—have been uncovered by archaeologists in England, the BBC reported on Sunday.

During excavations, the team identified the cathedral’s original high altar dating back to the early 12th century. An area believed to be a crypt and tombs of 12th and 13th century bishops was also found.

Though they were empty, the tombs are thought to have housed the remains, which were moved in 1320, of bishops Robert Warelwast and William Brewer.

In the choir area, these excavations were carried out ahead of the installation of new heating under the floor.

“This is surely the most exciting archaeological discovery ever made at Exeter Cathedral,” said archaeologist John Allan.

Founded in 1050, the Norman-Gothic cathedral developed between the 12th and 14th centuries.

The remains of an early Roman street with timber buildings and the wall of a Roman townhouse were found in an earlier dig in the cathedral’s cloister garden.