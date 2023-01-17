Archaeologists Have Uncovered a New Royal Tomb in Luxor, Egypt

Exterior view of King Tutankhamun's burial chamber in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt, 2022.

A previously undiscovered ancient royal tomb has been uncovered by a joint Egyptian-British team excavating in Luxor, Egypt, officials announced in a press release and on social media over the weekend.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, noted that the most recent find could be a tomb dating back to Ancient Egypt’s 18th Dynasty (1550–1292 BCE). Archaeologists believe it could possibly be the tomb of a royal wife or princess.

The team will continue working at the cemetery, which was partially damaged by flooding with sand and limestone deposits in antiquity. The flooding has deteroriated many of the internal inscriptions, making it difficult to determine who the tomb was intended for.

Luxor was once the ancient city of Thebes, located along the Nile river in Upper Egypt during the New Kingdom. It is home to such notorious sites as the Valley of the Kings and the tomb of Tutankhamen.

Earlier this month, sixty mummies were found among two tombs in Luxor by a team of Spanish archaeologists.

These discoveries are the latest ancient discoveries that Egypt has touted in recent years in the hopes of bolstering tourism. The country has been making efforts to revive its tourism sector, which is a major source of foreign income.