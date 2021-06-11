Architect Gottfried Böhm Dies, CryptoPunk NFT Brings $11.7 M., and More: Morning Links from June 11, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

THE RENOWNED GERMAN ARCHITECT GOTTFRIED BÖHM DIED on Wednesday in Cologne at the age of 101, the New York Times reports. Böhm won acclaim for his Brutalist buildings—especially grand churches—with sharp angles and unusual shapes, like his Pilgrimage Church, completed in 1968 in Neviges, Germany. It has been compared to “a tent, a crystal, and an iceberg,” A. J. Goldmann writes. He was “a sculptor among architects,” DW argues, having studied that medium at the Academy of Arts in Munich. Rather than pursue a specific theoretical program, Böhm said that his goal was “building as well and beautifully as possible.” He won architecture’s top honor, the Pritzker Prize, in 1986.

IT HAS BEEN A BANNER WEEK FOR NEW MUSEUM ENDEAVORS. A Nintendo museum is in the works in Kyoto, Japan, ARTnews reports, and a National Archives of Game Show History is being created by the Strong Museum in Rochester, New York. Now, New York City’s Office of Nightlife (started three years ago) has put out a report that includes a proposal for a museum dedicated to the history of nightlife in the five boroughs, the Wall Street Journal reports. “It could be very educational,” Noah Tepperberg, the co-CEO of the Tao Group Hospitality, told the paper.

The Digest

Hong Kong officials said that they will expand their censorship of films to include “any act or activity which may amount to an offense endangering national security.” It is the latest move in a campaign to clamp down on speech in the city. [The Guardian]

A CryptoPunk NFT sold for $11.7 million at Sotheby’s. The auction house said that its buyer was billionaire Shalom Meckenzie, the largest shareholder of the fantasy-sports and betting site DraftKings. [CNBC]

The art dealer Geri Hooks, who cofounded the pioneering Hooks-Epstein Galleries in Houston in 1969, died on Monday. She was 87. [Houston Chronicle]

The city of Sterling Heights, Michigan, removed a tile from the Detroit Institute of Arts–backed mural that has been criticized for being too pro-police. The tile featured a skull image from the Marvel comic character the Punisher and the “Thin Blue Line” flag, which have become identified with the far-right, Zachary Small reports. [The New York Times]

A 1967 David Hockney painting from his prized “California Dreaming” series will hit the block at Phillips in New York later this month with a $12 million estimate. [Art Market Monitor/ARTnews]

Art collector and Mets owner Steve Cohen finally sold a Manhattan condo eight years after he listed it. The sale price was $30.5 million, well below the $115 million he was asking in 2013. Cohen bought the duplex penthouse in 2005 for $24 million. [Bloomberg]

The Kicker

WHITE COLUMNS, THE REVERED NEW YORK ALTERNATIVE SPACE, is currently hosting a 50th-anniversary exhibition, and Brett Sokol charted its remarkably history in the New York Times, speaking with former directors, including Paul Ha and Josh Baer, and artists who have shown there over the years, like Margaret Lee and John Currin. “It changed my life completely,” said Currin, of exhibiting there in 1989. “I made $5,000, that was huge! My entire income for the whole year before was $9,000 slaving away on drywall jobs.” [The New York Times]

