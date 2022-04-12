Armory Show Will Expand for Its 2022 Fair as Art World Returns to In-Person Events

For its 2022 edition this September, the Armory Show, one of the country’s top art fairs, will expand, adding dozens of more exhibitors as many members of the art world return to their pre-pandemic ways.
At this year’s edition, the second to take place at the Javits Center in New York’s Hudson Yards, the Armory Show will feature more than 240 exhibitors from around the world. By contrast, last year, 157 galleries participated in the physical fair, with 50 exhibitors participating online.
While that number puts the Armory Show on the same scale as an event like Art Basel, widely considered to be the world’s most important art fair, the Swiss fair’s marquee event typically attracts a more blue-chip crowd. This year, David Zwirner remains the sole mega-gallery with a booth at the Armory Show. By contrast, Frieze New York, the other fair of a similar scale in the city, will host five megas—Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace Gallery, David Zwirner, and White Cube—at its 2022 edition in May.
Set to run from September 9 to 11, with a V.I.P. day on September 8, the Armory Show is seeking to capitalize on loosening travel restrictions and reignited desire for in-person art viewing. The fair has stated that it will take a focus on Latinx and Latin American art this year, with sections being overseen Tobias Ostrander and Carla Acevedo-Yates and Mari Carmen Ramírez organizing its curatorial gathering.
“We saw our applications go up 30 percent this year, so I think that’s indicative of an interest in getting people back in front of art,” said Nicole Berry, the Armory Show’s executive director, in an interview with ARTnews.
Part of the reason for this growth, Berry said, was the impact of the pandemic last year. In 2021, around 200 galleries were supposed to participate in-person, though some were forced to defer their participation to this year amid Covid limitations on who could leave their respective countries.
The Armory Show is still the only the fair that takes place in New York in early September, a period that has traditionally been considered the one where galleries reopen for business after a summer break.
The exhibitor list for the 2022 Armory Show follows below.
GALLERIES
303 Gallery, New York
ACA Galleries, New York
albertz benda, New York, Los Angeles
Altman Siegel, San Francisco
ARCHEUS / POST-MODERN, London
Galería de Arte Mexicano GAM, Mexico City
Alfonso Artiaco, Naples
BANK, Shanghai
BERG Contemporary, Reykjavik
Galleri Bo Bjerggaard, Copenhagen
Peter Blake Gallery, Laguna Beach
Peter Blum Gallery, New York
Galleri Brandstrup, Oslo
The Breeder, Athens
Ben Brown Fine Arts, London, Hong Kong, Palm Beach
Buchmann Galerie, Berlin, Lugano
Campoli Presti, Paris, London
Cardi Gallery, Milan, London
David Castillo, Miami
James Cohan, New York
Cortesi Gallery, Lugano, Milan
Cristea Roberts Gallery, London
Galerie Crone, Vienna, Berlin
Massimo De Carlo, Milan, London, Paris, Hong Kong
Luis De Jesus, Los Angeles Los Angeles
Tibor de Nagy, New York
DITTRICH & SCHLECHTRIEM, Berlin
Anat Ebgi, Los Angeles
Andrew Edlin Gallery, New York
Galerie EIGEN + ART, Berlin, Leipzig
galerie frank elbaz, Paris
Derek Eller Gallery, New York
Donald Ellis Gallery, New York, Dundas
Larkin Erdmann, Zurich
Galeria Estação, Sao Paulo
Max Estrella, Madrid
Henrique Faria Fine Art, New York
Eric Firestone Gallery, New York, East Hampton
Galerie Forsblom, Helsinki
Fredericks & Freiser, New York
Frith Street Gallery, London
Garth Greenan Gallery, New York
Howard Greenberg Gallery, New York
Green On Red Gallery, Dublin
GRIMM, Amsterdam, New York
Kavi Gupta, Chicago
Hales, London, New York
Half Gallery, New York, Los Angeles
Halsey McKay Gallery, East Hampton
Galerie Max Hetzler, Berlin, London, Paris
Kristin Hjellegjerde, Gallery London, Berlin, Nevlunghavn
The Hole, New York, Los Angeles
Edwynn Houk Gallery, New York
Mariane Ibrahim Gallery, Chicago, Paris
INGLEBY, Edinburgh
Lyndsey Ingram, London
Inman Gallery, Houston
Bernard Jacobson Gallery, London
Jenkins Johnson Gallery, San Francisco, New York
Johyun Gallery, Busan, Seoul
K Art, Buffalo
Kasmin, New York
Sean Kelly, New York, Los Angeles
Kerlin Gallery, Dublin
Robert Koch Gallery, San Francisco
Kohn Gallery, Los Angeles
Tomio Koyama Gallery, Tokyo
Galerie Krinzinger, Vienna
Tim Van Laere Gallery, Antwerp
Simon Lee Gallery, London, Hong Kong
Galerie Christian Lethert, Cologne
Josh Lilley, London
Locks Gallery, Philadelphia
Jane Lombard Gallery, New York
LOOCK Galerie, Berlin
Ludorff, Dusseldorf
Galleria d’Arte Maggiore g.a.m., Bologna, Milan, Paris
MAGNIN-A, Paris
MAKI Gallery, Tokyo
Galerie Ron Mandos, Amsterdam
Marlborough, New York, Barcelona, London, Madrid
Philip Martin Gallery, Los Angeles
MARUANI MERCIER, Brussels, Knokke, Zaventem
Mazzoleni, London, Turin
Miles McEnery Gallery, New York
Newton, New York
NINO MIER GALLERY, Los Angeles, Brussels, Marfa
Galeria Millan, Sao Paulo
Yossi Milo Gallery, New York
Francesca Minini, Milan
Galleria Massimo Minini, Brescia
Victoria Miro, London, Venice
Galerie Nagel Draxler, Berlin, Cologne, Munich
Nature Morte, New Delhi
Shulamit Nazarian, Los Angeles
Nicodim Gallery, Los Angeles, New York, Bucharest
Night Gallery, Los Angeles
Carolina Nitsch, New York
David Nolan Gallery, New York
Gallery Wendi Norris, San Francisco
Galerie Nathalie Obadia, Paris, Brussels
Galleria Lorcan O’Neill, Rome
Galerie Oniris, Rennes
Overduin & Co., Los Angeles
P420, Bologna
Paragon, London
Peres Projects, Berlin, Milan, Seoul
Pierogi, New York
Galerie Jérôme Poggi, Paris
Polígrafa Obra Gràfica, Barcelona
PROYECTOS MONCLOVA, Mexico City
Almine Rech, Paris, Brussels, London, New York, Shanghai
Repetto Gallery, London
Galería RGR, Mexico City
Yancey Richardson Gallery, New York
Roberts Projects, Los Angeles
Galeria Nara Roesler, Sao Paulo, New York, Rio de Janeiro
Ronchini Gallery, London
Michael Rosenfeld Gallery, New York
Richard Saltoun, London, Rome
Galerie Thomas Schulte, Berlin
Marc Selwyn Fine Art, Beverly Hills
ShanghART Gallery, Shanghai, Beijing, Singapore
Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino, Houston
Sikkema Jenkins & Co., New York
Silverlens Galleries Makati, City
Jessica Silverman, San Francisco
Walter Storms Galerie, Munich
Hollis Taggart, New York, Southport
Taubert Contemporary, Berlin
Timothy Taylor, London, New York
Galerie Templon, Paris, Brussels, New York
Tiwani Contemporary, London, Lagos
Two Palms, New York
Vadehra Art Gallery, New Delhi
Van Doren Waxter, New York
Vielmetter Los Angeles, Los Angeles
Vigo Gallery, London
VISTAMARE | VISTAMARESTUDIO, Pescara, Milan
WENTRUP, Berlin, Hamburg
Whitestone Gallery, Hong Kong, Taipei, Tokyo, Karuizawa
Zeno X Gallery, Antwerp
David Zwirner, New York, Hong Kong, London, Paris
SOLO
Andréhn-Schiptjenko, Stockholm, Paris
Art: Concept, Paris
James Fuentes, New York
Charlie James Gallery, Los Angeles
Rodolphe Janssen, Brussels
Klemm’s, Berlin
Lawrie Shabibi, Dubai
Louis K. Meisel Gallery, New York
OSL contemporary, Oslo
Parafin, London
Galeria SENDA, Barcelona
SMAC, Cape Town, Stellenbosch, Johannesburg
Spinello Projects, Miami
Leslie Tonkonow Artworks + Projects, New York
Leon Tovar Gallery, New York
Vintage Galéria, Budapest
FOCUS
Almeida e Dale, Sao Paulo
Arróniz Arte Contemporáneo, Mexico City
Bienvenu Steinberg & Partner, New York
Cecilia Brunson Projects, London
Catharine Clark Gallery, San Francisco
CURRO, Guadalajara
Davidson Gallery, New York
DOCUMENT, Chicago
Embajada, San Juan
Nora Fisch, Buenos Aires
Green Art Gallery, Dubai
Hutchinson Modern, New York
Instituto de Visión, Bogota, New York
Jhaveri Contemporary, Mumbai
Sean Kelly, New York, Los Angeles
kó, Lagos
M+B, Los Angeles
Monique Meloche Gallery, Chicago
Mrs., New York
PROXYCO Gallery, New York
Proyectos Ultravioleta, Guatemala City
Revolver Galería, Lima, Buenos Aires, New York
Rolf Art, Buenos Aires
rosenfeld, London
Ruiz-Healy Art, Inc., San Antonio, New York City
Eduardo Secci, Florence, Milan
Carrie Secrist Gallery, Chicago
SOCO Gallery, Charlotte
Marc Straus, New York
TERN Gallery, Nassau
Cristin Tierney Gallery, New York
Volume Gallery, Chicago
WORKPLACE, London
PRESENTS
+2, Tehran
12.26, Dallas
1969 Gallery, New York
Addis Fine Art, Addis Ababa, London
AFRONOVA GALLERY, Johannesburg
Jack Barrett, New York
Jack Bell Gallery, London
Bradley Ertaskiran, Montreal
Rutger Brandt Gallery, Amsterdam
Broadway, New York
Calderón, New York
Carbon 12, Dubai
Circle Art Gallery, Nairobi
Edel Assanti, London
Frestonian Gallery, London
Gaa Gallery, Provincetown, Cologne
Higher Pictures Generation, New York
HOUSING, New York
Kapp Kapp, New York
Galerie Fabian Lang, Zurich
M. LeBlanc, Chicago
Lyles & King, New York
Kai Matsumiya, New York
Charles Moffett, New York
Mother Gallery, New York, Beacon
Patel Brown, Toronto
Pequod Co., Mexico City
The Pit, Los Angeles, Palm Springs
PSM, Berlin
Niru Ratnam, Gallery London
Regards, Chicago
Rele Gallery, Lagos, Los Angeles
SARADIPOUR Art (SARAI), Mahshahr, Los Angeles
Sargent’s Daughters, New York, Los Angeles
SHRINE, New York, Los Angeles
Sow & Tailor, Los Angeles
Stanley’s, Los Angeles
The Sunday Painter, London
Voloshyn Gallery, Kiev
Anna Zorina Gallery, New York
PLATFORM
El Apartamento, Havana
James Cohan, New York
Instituto de Visión, Bogota, New York
Kavi Gupta, Chicago
Sean Horton (presents), New York
Mendes Wood DM, Sao Paulo, Brussels, New York
Monique Meloche Gallery, Chicago
Night Gallery, Los Angeles
Gallery Wendi Norris, San Francisco
Perrotin, Paris, New York, Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong, Shanghai
PROXYCO, Gallery New York
Rolf Art, Buenos Aires