Armory Show Will Expand for Its 2022 Fair as Art World Returns to In-Person Events

For its 2022 edition this September, the Armory Show, one of the country’s top art fairs, will expand, adding dozens of more exhibitors as many members of the art world return to their pre-pandemic ways.

At this year’s edition, the second to take place at the Javits Center in New York’s Hudson Yards, the Armory Show will feature more than 240 exhibitors from around the world. By contrast, last year, 157 galleries participated in the physical fair, with 50 exhibitors participating online.

While that number puts the Armory Show on the same scale as an event like Art Basel, widely considered to be the world’s most important art fair, the Swiss fair’s marquee event typically attracts a more blue-chip crowd. This year, David Zwirner remains the sole mega-gallery with a booth at the Armory Show. By contrast, Frieze New York, the other fair of a similar scale in the city, will host five megas—Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace Gallery, David Zwirner, and White Cube—at its 2022 edition in May.

Set to run from September 9 to 11, with a V.I.P. day on September 8, the Armory Show is seeking to capitalize on loosening travel restrictions and reignited desire for in-person art viewing. The fair has stated that it will take a focus on Latinx and Latin American art this year, with sections being overseen Tobias Ostrander and Carla Acevedo-Yates and Mari Carmen Ramírez organizing its curatorial gathering.

“We saw our applications go up 30 percent this year, so I think that’s indicative of an interest in getting people back in front of art,” said Nicole Berry, the Armory Show’s executive director, in an interview with ARTnews.

Part of the reason for this growth, Berry said, was the impact of the pandemic last year. In 2021, around 200 galleries were supposed to participate in-person, though some were forced to defer their participation to this year amid Covid limitations on who could leave their respective countries.

The Armory Show is still the only the fair that takes place in New York in early September, a period that has traditionally been considered the one where galleries reopen for business after a summer break.

The exhibitor list for the 2022 Armory Show follows below.

