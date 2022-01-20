After Decades at the Top, Pace Gallery Founder Arne Glimcher Makes a New Move with a Tribeca Space

Since founding Pace Gallery in 1960, Arne Glimcher has wound his way through all manner of movements in the art world—including a newly planned space of his own to open in downtown New York in 2022. Under the name Gallery 125 Newbury (Pace originally opened at that address on Newbury Street in Boston all those decades ago), the new enterprise will remain related to Pace while giving Glimcher a platform for different kinds of presentations as Pace remains under the stewardship of Marc Glimcher, his son and—since 2011—Pace’s president and CEO.

In a space formerly occupied by the wonderland of Pearl River Market in the blurry zone between Chinatown and Tribeca, Gallery 125 Newbury will “focus on thematic group shows and emerging artists, including artists both within and beyond Pace’s program,” according to a press release. Glimcher will continue to work on shows at Pace’s global locations, but the new offshoot will mark a “return to his roots in hands-on curatorial experimentation, where his interest has always been directed.”

In a statement, Glimcher said, “I’m dazzled every day by what the gallery has become and our incredible artists, and I’m thrilled to continue to play a role in Marc’s vision. Gallery 125 Newbury is about expanding my own story at the same time, about going full circle, back to the little gallery I once had, back to being hands-on in every facet of making shows and working with artists and connecting with the public, which is the part of it that I really love.”

Marc Glimcher added, “My father has a strong history of making iconic exhibitions. Decades ago, he created the blueprints that commercial galleries still follow in presenting their artists’ work. Gallery 125 Newbury offers Arne a space to further explore his inimitable personal vision.”

The new operation will be located in a 3,900-square-foot space to be renovated by Bonetti/Kozerski, the architecture firm behind Pace’s mothership in Chelsea. Joining Glimcher in the endeavor as directors are Kathleen McDonnell, Talia Rosen, and Oliver Shultz, who will continue to serve in their similar roles at Pace.