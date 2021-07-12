Arrest in Fake Haring and Basquiat Case, Nan Goldin Slams Sackler Settlement, and More: Morning Links for July 12, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

FEDERAL PROSECUTORS IN NEW YORK HAVE CHARGED a 49-year-old man named Angel Pereda with allegedly trying to sell fake Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat works as the genuine articles, the New York Times reports. “Mr. Pereda conned art buyers, hoping his victims wouldn’t see the difference between real art and a forgery,” FBI assistant director William F. Sweeney Jr. said in a release issued by the Department of Justice (which has photos of the works, including a purported Haring-Basqiuat collaboration). If the allegations are true, Pereda has been busy: NBC News reports that he recently ran for mayor of San Andrés Cholula, Mexico. He faces 20 years.

NOT EVERY GALLERIST IS HEADED TO TRIBECA. Petzel gallery is moving its Chelsea location from West 18th Street to West 25th, more than doubling its footprint, according to the New York Post. Its new location has 11,000 square feet of exhibition space. “I’ve been checking out the buzz about up-and-coming gallery neighborhoods,” Friedrich Petzel said. “Ultimately, after talking with my artists, I decided to make a long-term commitment to Chelsea and the brilliant community there.” The dealer, who reps Wade Guyton , Derek Fordjour, and Charline von Heyl, also has an Upper East Side location and a joint venture in Berlin with Cologne dealer Gisela Capitain.

The Digest

The Chicago art collector Susann Craig, who helped found Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art in the Windy City in 1991, has died. Craig served on its board for 29 years; a gallery at the museum will be named for her. [Press Release/Intuit]

The equestrian statue of Confederal general Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia, was removed on Saturday and will sit in storage until the City Council decides what to do with it. [Associated Press/Politico]

Photographer and opioid activist Nan Goldin criticized a proposed $4.5 billion settlement between the maker of OxyContin and 15 states. The Sackler family, which owns the drug company Purdue Pharma, will be barred from asking for naming rights when donating to museums until completing the payments. It does not admit wrongdoing in the deal, and has nine years to make the payments. [Ocula and Nan Goldin/Twitter]

France has purchased the original manuscript of the Marquis de Sade’s notorious novel 120 Days of Sodom (1785) for about $5.34 million with funds provided by the financier Emmanuel Boussard. Its culture ministry halted a 2017 auction of the work—“the most impure tale ever written,” in its author’s estimation—to ensure it remained in the country. [AFP/France 24]

Heritage Auction sold a copy of the N64 video game Super Mario 64 (1996) for $1.56 million and an NES Legend of Zelda (1987) cartridge for $870,000. [CNET and Associated Press]

A man was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and assault for spray painting a wall of the Georges Bergès Gallery, which sells Hunter Biden’s work in New York. Before being apprehended, he spray painted the word “daddy” on a wall while streaming the action online, allegedly damaging a (non-Biden) work in the process. [Daily Mail]

The Kicker

WHAT MAKES A GREAT AUCTIONEER? At the Pennsylvania Auctioneers Association’s bid-calling competition in May, judges evaluated everything from “from poise to voice clarity, to connection with the crowd,” the Associated Press writes. The winner, Brian Oberholtzer , uses a speedy, chant-like delivery, and said that some of his peers practice tongue twisters. “They say a lot of auctioneers can rap,” he said. “I cannot rap.” What makes a bad auctioneer? “They leave money on the floor,” he said. [AP]

Thank you for reading. We’ll see you tomorrow.