Art Basel Hong Kong Pushed Back Two Months Because of Covid-19

The 2021 edition of Art Basel Hong Kong—currently expected to be the first in-person fair to be held by Art Basel since 2019—has been pushed back two months, from March of next year to May. The fair, which is now due to run from May 21–23, 2021, with preview days on May 19 and May 20, was postponed because of travel restrictions put in place in response to the pandemic, its organizers said.

Adeline Ooi, Art Basel’s Asia director, said in a statement, “We believe shifting the fair to May is the right decision given the current development of the pandemic and its impact on international travel restrictions. By taking the decision early, our aim is to support our galleries in advance planning for their 2021 programs.”

Exhibitors for Art Basel Hong Kong have not yet been named; they are expected to be announced in early 2021. Earlier this year, the fair—which typically hosts around 250 galleries, many of them blue-chip spaces that are well established in the international marketplace—revealed that it would take place next year at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, putting it in the same location as the Art Central fair.

All three 2020 editions of Art Basel’s fairs, in Hong Kong, Switzerland, and Miami Beach, were canceled due to the pandemic. In their place were online viewing rooms, where dealers who would have participated at the in-person fairs have reported steady sales. The online viewing rooms due to replace its Miami Beach edition, which had initially been slated to open next month, will run from December 4–6, with two preview days beginning December 2.