Art Basel Hong Kong Names Exhibitors for 2022 Edition, With Even More ‘Ghost Booths’ Than Before

Art Basel Hong Kong, the most prominent art fair in Asia, has named the 137 galleries lined up to participate in its 2022 edition, which is due to run from March 24–26. That means there are about two dozen more galleries taking part this year than there were at the 2021 edition, which had 104 galleries.
But it also means the fair is still far from returning to normal operations, though the fair has secured unspecified contingency dates for May in the event of a Covid-related postponement, according to a report in the Art Newspaper. The 2022 edition is almost half the size of the 2019 one, which had more than 240 galleries. A good amount of the 137 galleries won’t even participate in the normal way, where dealers from the respective enterprises personally make the journey to Hong Kong to sell their wares.
Instead, 82 galleries—roughly 60 percent of the exhibitor list—are participating via satellite booths, which are manned by Art Basel–appointed assistants. Satellite booths are one way that Art Basel sought to circumvent restrictions in place in Hong Kong, which requires vaccinated foreigners to quarantine for a week upon entry and follow a rigorous testing schedule afterward. This kind of presentation, memorably termed a “ghost booth” when it was first utilized by Art Basel Hong Kong in 2021, was popular at that year’s fair, where 56 galleries made use of it. Now, even more dealers are making use of it.
Art Basel, which also mounts annual editions in Miami Beach and the titular Swiss city, seems to be counting on this year’s Hong Kong fair being business as usual, no less. “It is inspiring to see the amazing commitment and surging number of galleries participating in our Hong Kong show, despite the current challenges and uncertainties,” Marc Spiegler, Art Basel’s global director, said in a statement. “This stands as testament to the show’s continued role as a vital platform for cultural exchange in the region.”
It is not the only major fair hoping for fast-paced sales, even as the threat of the Omicron variant continues to create uncertainty around the world. The FOG Design+Art fair in San Francisco is moving forward with its 2022 edition this week, and in February, Frieze will host its first Los Angeles edition since the pandemic began.
The exhibitor list for Art Basel Hong Kong’s 2022 edition follows below.
Main Sector
10 Chancery Lane Gallery, Hong Kong
47 Canal, New York
Alisan Fine Arts, Hong Kong
Antenna Space, Shanghai
Arario Gallery, Shanghai, Cheonan, and Seoul
Balice Hertling, Paris
Bank, Shanghai
Gallery Baton, Seoul
Blindspot Gallery, Hong Kong
Ben Brown Fine Arts, Hong Kong, London, and Palm Beach
Carlos/Ishikawa, London
Galería Cayón, Madrid
Ceysson & Bénétière, Lyon, Paris, Saint-Etienne, Koerich, and New York
Chambers Fine Art, New York
Yumiko Chiba Associates, Tokyo
Clearing, Brussels and New York
Galleria Continua, São Paulo, Beijing, Havana, Boissy-le-Châtel, Paris, Rome, and San Gimignano
Massimo De Carlo, Hong Kong, Paris, Milan, and London
de Sarthe, Hong Kong
Dirimart, Istanbul
Don Gallery, Shanghai
Galerie du Monde, Hong Kong
Gallery Exit, Hong Kong
Fost Gallery, Singapore
Stephen Friedman Gallery, London
Gagosian, Hong Kong, Paris, Athens, Rome, Basel, Geneva, Kings Cross, London, Beverly Hills, and New York
Gajah Gallery, Yogyakarta, Singapore
gb agency, Paris
François Ghebaly, Los Angeles and New York
Gladstone Gallery, Brussels, Rome, New York, and Los Angeles
Gray, Chicago and New York
Grotto Fine Art, Hong Kong
Hakgojae Gallery, Seoul
Hanart TZ Gallery, Hong Kong
Hauser & Wirth, Hong Kong, Gstaad, St. Moritz, Zurich, London, Somerset, Los Angeles, and New York
High Art, Arles and Paris
Hive Center for Contemporary Art, Beijing
Ink Studio, Beijing and Seattle
Taka Ishii Gallery, Tokyo and Hong Kong
Jahn und Jahn, Munich
Johyun Gallery, Busan and Seoul
Kaikai Kiki Gallery, Tokyo
Jan Kaps, Cologne
Karma, New York
Kasmin, New York
Tina Keng Gallery, Taipei
Richard Koh Fine Art, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok
David Kordansky Gallery, Los Angeles
Kraupa-Tuskany Zeidler (K-T Z), Berlin
Kukje Gallery, Busan and Seoul
Kwai Fung Hin Art Gallery, Hong Kong
Pearl Lam Galleries, Hong Kong and Shanghai
Simon Lee Gallery, Hong Kong and London
Leeahn Gallery, Daegu and Seoul
Lehmann Maupin, Seoul, London, and New York
LGDR, Paris, Hong Kong, London, and New York
Liang Gallery, Taipei
Lin & Lin Gallery, Beijing and Taipei
MadeIn Gallery, Shanghai
Magician Space, Beijing
Edouard Malingue Gallery, Hong Kong
Marlborough, Barcelona, Madrid, London, and New York
Mayoral, Paris and Barcelona
Galerie Urs Meile, Beijing and Lucerne
kamel mennour, Paris and London
Meyer Riegger, Berlin and Karlsruhe
Mind Set Art Center, Taipei
Galerie Mitterrand, Paris
Mizuma Art Gallery, Tokyo, Singapore, and New York
mor charpentier, Bogotá and Paris
Galerie nächst St. Stephan Rosemarie Schwarzwälder, Vienna
Nanzuka, Tokyo
Taro Nasu, Tokyo
neugerriemschneider, Berlin
Anna Ning Fine Art, Hong Kong
One and J. Gallery, Seoul
Ora-Ora, Hong Kong
Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo and Singapore
Pace Gallery, Hong Kong, Seoul, Geneva, London, New York, and Palo Alto
Peres Projects, Berlin
Perrotin, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Paris, Tokyo, Seoul, and New York
Pi Artworks, Istanbul and London
PKM Gallery, Seoul
Proyectos Monclova, Mexico City
Almine Rech, Brussels, Shanghai, Paris, London, and New York
ROH Projects, Jakarta
Rossi & Rossi, Hong Kong and London
Esther Schipper, Berlin
ShanghART Gallery, Beijing, Shanghai, and Singapore
Misa Shin Gallery, Tokyo
Gallery Side 2, Tokyo
Sies + Höke, Düsseldorf
Silverlens, Manila
Soka Art, Beijing, Tainan, and Taipei
STPI, Singapore
Take Ninagawa, Tokyo
Tang Contemporary Art, Beijing, Hong Kong, and Bangkok
TKG⁺, Taipei
Tokyo Gallery + BTAP, Beijing and Tokyo
Vitamin Creative Space, Beijing and Guangzhou
White Cube, Hong Kong and London
Yavuz Gallery, Sydney and Singapore
David Zwirner, Paris, Hong Kong, London, and New York
Insights
A Thousand Plateaus Art Space, Chengdu
a.m. space, Hong Kong
Asia Art Center, Beijing, Shanghai and Taipei
Lucie Chang Fine Arts, Hong Kong
Empty Gallery, Hong Kong
Flowers Gallery, Hong Kong and London
Gallery Kogure, Tokyo
Leo Gallery, Hong Kong and Shanghai
Mizoe Art Gallery, Tokyo and Fukuoka
Nukaga Gallery, Tokyo
Pifo Gallery, Beijing
rin art association, Takasaki
Shibunkaku, Kyoto
Gallery Vazieux, Paris
Axel Vervoordt Gallery, Antwerp and Hong Kong
Wooson, Daegu
Discoveries
Bangkok CityCity Gallery, Bangkok
Capsule Shanghai, Shanghai
Château Shatto, Los Angeles
CLC Gallery Venture, Beijing
Anat Ebgi, Los Angeles
Galerie Forsblom, Helsinki
Jason Haam, Seoul
Kendall Koppe, Glasgow
Maho Kubota Gallery, Tokyo
Maia Contemporary, Mexico City
Mine Project, Hong Kong
Misako & Rosen, Brussels and Tokyo
Nova Contemporary, Bangkok
P21, Seoul
Southard Reid, London
Catinca Tabacaru, Bucharest
Vanguard Gallery, Shanghai
Vin Gallery, Ho Chi Minh City