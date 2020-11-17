Art Basel Hong Kong Postponed to May, Jordan Casteel Paints Barack Obama, and More: Morning Links from November 17, 2020

To receive in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

Art Basel Hong Kong has been postponed to May, reshuffling the global fair calendar once again. [ARTnews]

In the Atlantic, a new portrait by Jordan Casteel accompanies a big interview with Barack Obama. [The Atlantic]

In case you missed it, Casteel featured in the latest “ARTnews Accord,” in conversation with Faith Ringgold. [ARTnews]

Christie’s unveiled a rediscovered monumental still life by Dutch painter Jan Davidsz de Heem that will go up for auction in the house’s Old Masters sale in London in December—with an estimate of £4 million to £6 million ($5.3 million to $7.9 million). [Art Market Monitor]

Art in Our Times

“I’m Yours: Encounters with Art in Our Times,” a new group exhibition at ICA Boston, “welcomes visitors at a pendulous moment in history in which politics, climate, and society seem to sway at the edge of some cusp, while also acknowledging that no one knows exactly what that cusp is.” [WBUR]

Artist Cai Guo-Qiang talks to collector Wendi Murdoch about “art, Chinese culture, and their friendship.” Murdoch says: ““We have weekly Zoom calls. Of course, for a true artist like Cai, periods of solitude are very important.” [Singapore Tatler]

Citing dismissals of paintings by Monet, art historian Bendor Grosvenor makes a case for reconsidering the reviled statue of feminist icon Mary Wollstonecraft that has caused an uproar in England. [The Art Newspaper]

Tom Denman writes about “the self-awareness that haunts Dana Schutz’s new paintings” in a review of a show at Thomas Dane Gallery in London. [Art Review]

Misc.

In lieu of its annual gala, the Coalition for the Homeless teamed with 50 artists—including Laura Owens, Loie Hollowell, Adam Pendleton, and Glenn Ligon—to make plates to help raise funds. [Curbed]

Artist Kadir Nelson talks about the cover he painted for the latest issue of the New Yorker. “That idea is about hope and promise, but it’s also about work—the work it took to achieve the results of this election, and the work we’ll have to do in the months and years to come.” [The New Yorker]

See the Architects’ Journal‘s take on David Adjaye’s recently released design for a proposed museum in Benin City, Nigeria. The plans “allow the objects themselves to be arranged in their pre-colonial context and offer visitors the opportunity to better understand the true significance of these artefacts within the traditions, political economy and rituals enshrined within the culture of Benin City.” [The Architects’ Journal]

The New York nonprofit Baxter St at the Camera Club of New York has named Jil Weinstock director. She was previously artistic director at the Children’s Museum of the Arts. [Artforum]