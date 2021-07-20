Art Basel to Bring Together 273 Galleries for Marquee Swiss Fair in Hybrid Format

With the art world beginning to stage large in-person events again, Art Basel has announced the galleries that will participate in its marquee Swiss fair. The first in-person fair to be staged by Art Basel since December 2019, the fair will bring together 273 galleries from 33 different countries at the Messe Basel and will be open to the public from September 24–26, with three VIP preview days beginning September 21.
For this edition, the fair will bring together roughly the same number of galleries as it did in 2019. As with its Hong Kong fair in May, Art Basel rely on a hybrid format for the Swiss edition, which will include satellite booths operated by locals for gallerists who will not be able to travel to Switzerland for the fair because of travel restrictions.
For the 2021 edition, 24 galleries will be participating at the fair for the first time, including Hong Kong’s Edouard Malingue Gallery, Paris’s High Art, London’s Union Pacific, Pristina’s LambdaLambdaLambda, Buenos Aires’s Walden Gallery, and Cardi Gallery of Milan and London. Several New York enterprises will also be first-time participants including Bodega, Bridget Donahue, Company Gallery, Garth Greenan Gallery, Kasmin, and Queer Thoughts.
As with past editions a number of mega-galleries and blue-chip outfits will participate, including Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace, David Zwirner, White Cube, Lévy Gorvy, Lisson, Thaddaeus Ropac, Gladstone Gallery, Victoria Miro, Sprüth Magers, David Kordansky, Petzel, Mitchell-Innes & Nash, Jeffrey Deitch, and Jack Shainman.
Once again, the fair will be divided into four sections: Galleries, the fair’s main section with 221 galleries; Feature for single- or duo-artist presentations from 24 galleries; Statements for 18 solo presentations of emerging artists; and Edition, which will have 10 galleries focusing in prints and editioned works. Details for the fair’s other sections Unlimited (for large-scale installations), Parcours (for site-specific works and performances around Basel), and Film will be announced at a later date.
Though Switzerland recently relaxed travel restrictions for a number of countries, there are signs that Covid numbers are once again on the rise in the country. According to the New York Times’s coronavirus tracker database, as of Monday evening, Switzerland’s daily average number of cases was 433 (or 5 per 100,000), with a daily average of 7 deaths (0.08 per 100,000). These numbers are low, but they represent a 267 percent increase over the 14 prior days. Approximately 43 percent of the Swiss population is fully vaccinated.
In a statement, Art Basel Global Director Marc Spiegler said, “While the pandemic has been a time of resilience and innovation, it has not always been one of discovery—patrons have often not been able to discover the work of new artists; likewise, galleries have not had ample opportunities to meet new collectors who can start to engage with and then later sustain their programs. That’s why it’s so important to be able to stage our show again in person, while at the same time building upon the digital innovations of the past year to continue engaging the broadest possible audiences worldwide.”
The full list of exhibitors follows below.
Galleries
47 Canal, New York
A Gentil Carioca, Rio de Janeiro
Miguel Abreu Gallery, New York
Acquavella Galleries, New York, Palm Beach
Air de Paris, Romainville
Galería Juana de Aizpuru, Madrid
Andréhn-Schiptjenko, Paris, Stockholm
Antenna Space, Shanghai
Applicat-Prazan, Paris
The Approach, London
Art : Concept, Paris
Alfonso Artiaco, Naples
von Bartha, Basel, S-chanf
Galerie Guido W. Baudach, Berlin
galería elba benítez, Madrid
Bergamin & Gomide, São Paulo
Bernier/Eliades, Athens, Brussels
Daniel Blau, Munich
Blum & Poe, Tokyo, Los Angeles, New York
Marianne Boesky Gallery, Aspen, New York
Tanya Bonakdar Gallery, New York, Los Angeles
Galerie Isabella Bortolozzi Berlin
BQ Berlin
Galerie Buchholz Berlin, Cologne, New York
Buchmann Galerie Berlin, Lugano
Cabinet London
Campoli Presti Paris, London
Canada New York
Galerie Gisela Capitain New York
Cardi Gallery Milan, London
carlier gebauer Berlin, Madrid
Carlos/Ishikawa, London
Galerie Carzaniga, Basel
Casas Riegner, Bogotá
Galeria Pedro Cera, Lisbon
Cheim & Read, New York
Chemould Prescott Road, Mumbai
ChertLüdde, Berlin
Mehdi Chouakri, Berlin
James Cohan Gallery, New York
Sadie Coles HQ, London
Contemporary Fine Arts, Berlin
Galleria Continua, São Paulo, Beijing, Les Moulins, Habana, Paris, Rome, San Gimignano
Paula Cooper Gallery, New York, Palm Beach
Pilar Corrias, London
Galleria Raffaella Cortese, Milan
Galerie Chantal Crousel. Paris
Thomas Dane Gallery, London, Naples
Massimo De Carlo, Hong Kong, Paris, Milan, London
Jeffrey Deitch, Los Angeles, New York
dépendance, Brussels
Ecart, Geneva
Galerie Eigen + Art, Berlin, Leipzig
galerie frank elbaz, Paris, Dallas
Essex Street, New York
Experimenter, Kolkata
Konrad Fischer Galerie, Berlin, Düsseldorf
Foksal Gallery Foundation, Warsaw
Fortes D’Aloia & Gabriel, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo
Fraenkel Gallery, San Francisco
Peter Freeman, Inc., New York, Paris
Stephen Friedman Gallery, London
Frith Street Gallery, London
Gagosian, New York, Beverly Hills, London, Paris, Le Bourget,,Basel, Rome, Athens, Hong Kong, Geneva
Galerie 1900-2000, Paris
Galleria dello Scudo, Verona
gb agency, Paris
Gladstone Gallery, New York, Brussels
Galería Elvira González, Madrid
Goodman Gallery, Johannesburg, Cape Town, London
Marian Goodman Gallery, New York, Paris
Galerie Bärbel Grässlin, Frankfurt
Gray, Chicago, New York
Alexander Gray Associates, New York, Germantown
Howard Greenberg Gallery, New York
Greene Naftali, New York
greengrassi, London
Galerie Karsten Greve, Cologne, Paris, St. Mortiz
Cristina Guerra Contemporary Art, Lisbon
Galerie Michael Haas, Berlin
Hauser & Wirth, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, New York,,Somerset, St. Moritz, Zurich, Gstaad, Southhampton
Hazlitt Holland-Hibbert, London
Herald St, London
Galerie Max Hetzler, Paris, Berlin, London
Hollybush Gardens, London
Edwynn Houk Gallery, New York
Xavier Hufkens, Brussels
A arte Invernizzi, Milan
Taka Ishii Gallery, Tokyo
Bernard Jacobson Gallery, London
Alison Jacques Gallery, London
Galerie Martin Janda, Vienna
Annely Juda Fine Art, London
Kadel Willborn, Düsseldorf
Casey Kaplan, New York
Karma International, Zurich
kaufmann repetto, Milan, New York
Sean Kelly, New York
Kerlin Gallery ,Dublin
Anton Kern Gallery, New York
Kewenig Berlin, Palma de Mallorca
Galerie Peter Kilchmann, Zurich
König Galerie, Berlin, London, Seoul
David Kordansky Gallery, Los Angeles
KOW, Berlin
Kraupa-Tuskany Zeidler (K-T Z), Berlin
Galerie Krinzinger, Vienna
Nicolas Krupp, Basel
Kukje Gallery / Tina Kim Gallery, Busan, Seoul
kurimanzutto, Mexico City, New York
Galerie Lahumière, Paris
Landau Fine Art, Montreal, Meggen
Layr, Vienna, Rome
Simon Lee Gallery, London, Hong Kong
Lehmann Maupin, New York, London, Seoul
Tanya Leighton, Berlin
Galerie Lelong & Co., Paris, New York
Lévy Gorvy, New York, London, Paris, Hong Kong
Galerie Gisèle Linder, Basel
Lisson Gallery, London, New York, Shanghai, East Hampton
Luhring Augustine, New York
Luxembourg + Co., London
Kate MacGarry, London
Madragoa, Lisbon
Magazzino, Rome
Mai 36 Galerie, Zurich
Edouard Malingue Gallery, Hong Kong
Gió Marconi, Milan
Matthew Marks Gallery, New York, Los Angeles
The Mayor Gallery, London
Fergus McCaffrey, New York, Tokyo, St. Barth
Galerie Greta Meert, Brussels
Anthony Meier Fine Arts, San Francisco
Galerie Urs Meile, Beijing, Lucerne
Mendes Wood DM, São Paulo, New York, Brussels
kamel mennour, Paris, London
Meyer Riegger, Berlin, Karlsruhe
Galleria Massimo Minini, Brescia
Victoria Miro, Venice, London
Mitchell-Innes & Nash, New York
Mnuchin Gallery, New York
Modern Art, London
Jan Mot, Brussels
mother’s tankstation limited, Dublin, London
Galerie Vera Munro, Hamburg
Galerie nächst St. Stephan Rosemarie Schwarzwälder, Vienna
Galerie Nagel Draxler, Berlin, Cologne, Munich
Richard Nagy Ltd., London
Edward Tyler Nahem, New York
Helly Nahmad Gallery, New York
Galerie Neu, Berlin
neugerriemschneider, Berlin
Galleria Franco Noero, Turin
David Nolan Gallery, New York
Galerie Nordenhake, Berlin, Mexico City, Stockholm
Galerie Georg Nothelfer ,Berlin
Galerie Nathalie Obadia, Brussels, Paris
OMR, Mexico City
Pace Gallery, New York, London, Hong Kong, Palo Alto, Seoul, Geneva, East Hampton, Palm Beach
Maureen Paley, Hove, London
Peres Projects, Berlin
Perrotin, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Paris, Tokyo, Seoul, New York
Petzel, New York
Galerie Francesca Pia, Zurich
Galeria Plan B, Berlin, Cluj
Gregor Podnar, Berlin
Galerie Eva Presenhuber, Zurich, New York
ProjecteSD, Barcelona
P.P.O.W, New York
Galeria Dawid Radziszewski .Warsaw
Almine Rech, Brussels, Shanghai, Paris, London, New York, Aspen
Reena Spaulings Fine Art, Los Angeles, New York
Regen Projects, Los Angeles
Thaddaeus Ropac, London, Paris, Salzburg
Lia Rumma, Milan, Naples
Salon 94, New York
Esther Schipper, Berlin
Galerie Rüdiger Schöttle, Munich
Galerie Thomas Schulte, Berlin
Sfeir-Semler Gallery, Hamburg, Beirut
Jack Shainman Gallery, New York
ShanghART Gallery, Beijing, Shanghai, Singapore
Sies + Höke, Düsseldorf
Sikkema Jenkins & Co., New York
Skarstedt, London, East Hampton, New York, Paris
Skopia / P.-H. Jaccaud ,Geneva
Société, Berlin
Galerie Pietro Spartà, Chagny
Sperone Westwater, New York
Sprovieri, London
Sprüth Magers, Berlin, London, Los Angeles
Nils Stærk, Copenhagen
Galerie Gregor Staiger, Zurich
Stampa, Basel
Standard (Oslo), Oslo
Galleria Christian Stein, Milan
Stevenson, Amsterdam, Cape Town, Johannesburg
Galeria Luisa Strina, São Paulo
Take Ninagawa, Tokyo
Templon, Brussels, Paris
Galerie Thomas, Munich
Tokyo Gallery + BTAP, Beijing, Tokyo
Tornabuoni Art, Paris, Florence, Forte dei Marmi, Milan, Crans Montana
Travesía Cuatro, Guadalajara, Mexico City, Madrid
Galerie Tschudi, Zuoz
Tucci Russo Studio per l’Arte Contemporanea, Torino, Torre Pellice
Galerie Georges-Philippe & Nathalie Vallois, Paris
Van de Weghe, East Hampton, New York
Vielmetter Los Angeles, Los Angeles
Vitamin Creative Space, Beijing, Guangzhou
Galleri Nicolai Wallner, Copenhagen
Galerie Barbara Weiss, Berlin
Wentrup, Berlin
Michael Werner Gallery, New York, East Hampton, London, Trebbin
White Cube, Hong Kong, London
Barbara Wien, Berlin
Galerie Jocelyn Wolff, Romainville
Galerie Thomas Zander, Cologne
Zeno X Gallery, Antwerp
ZERO…, Milan
David Zwirner, New York, London, Paris, Hong Kong
Edition
Niels Borch Jensen Gallery and Editions, Copenhagen, Berlin
Cristea Roberts Gallery, London
Sabine Knust, Munich
Lelong Editions, Paris
Carolina Nitsch, New York
Paragon, London
Polígrafa Obra Gràfica, Barcelona
René Schmitt, Westoverledingen
Susan Sheehan Gallery, New York
STPI, Singapore
Feature
1 Mira Madrid, Madrid: Juan Downey
Ben Brown Fine Arts, Hong Kong, London, Palm Beach: Lucio Fontana
Ellen de Bruijne Projects, Amsterdam: Pauline Curnier-Jardin
James Fuentes, New York: Alison Knowles
Galerie Christophe Gaillard, Paris: Michel Journiac
Garth Greenan Gallery, New York: Howardena Pindell
Hosfelt Gallery, San Francisco: Liliana Porter
Kasmin, New York: Lee Krasner
David Lewis, New York: Mary Beth Edelson
Loevenbruck, Paris: Jean Dupuy
Lyles & King, New York: Mira Schor
Galerie Max Mayer, Düsseldorf: Irena Haiduk
Mignoni, New York: Donald Judd, Josef Albers
Mulier Mulier Gallery, Knokke-Zoute: Art & Language
Galleria Lorcan O’Neill Roma, RomeL Giorgio Griffa
P420, Bologna: Ana Lupaș
Galerie Jérôme Poggi, Paris: Kapwani Kiwanga
Silverlens Metro, Manila: Pacita Abad
Galerie Barbara Thumm, Berlin: Jo Baer
Upstream Gallery, Amsterdam: JODI
Vedovi Gallery, Brussels: René Magritte
Venus Over Manhattan, New York: Peter Saul
Waldengallery, Buenos Aires: Feliciano Centurión
Galerie Zlotowski, Paris: Stéphane Mandelbaum
Statements
Bodega, New York: Dena Yago
Bureau, New York: Diane Severin Nguyen
Commonwealth and Council, Los Angeles: rafa esparza
Company Gallery, New York: Jonathan Lyndon Chase
Bridget Donahue, New York: Jessi Reaves
Emalin, London: Evgeny Antufiev
Lars Friedrich, Berlin: Min Yoon
High Art, Paris, Arles: Matt Copson
Isla Flotante, Buenos Aires: Andrés Pereira Paz
JTT, New York: Elaine Cameron-Weir
LambdaLambdaLambda, Pristina: Hana Miletić
Magician Space, Beijing: Liu Yefu
Marfa’, Beirut: Vartan Avakian
Queer Thoughts, New York: Diamond Stingily
Jessica Silverman, San Francisco: Rose Bean Simpson
Simone Subal Gallery, New York: Cameron Clayborn
Temnikova & Kasela, Tallinn: Edith Karlson
Union Pacific, London: Caroline Mesquita