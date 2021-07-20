Art Basel to Bring Together 273 Galleries for Marquee Swiss Fair in Hybrid Format

With the art world beginning to stage large in-person events again, Art Basel has announced the galleries that will participate in its marquee Swiss fair. The first in-person fair to be staged by Art Basel since December 2019, the fair will bring together 273 galleries from 33 different countries at the Messe Basel and will be open to the public from September 24–26, with three VIP preview days beginning September 21.

For this edition, the fair will bring together roughly the same number of galleries as it did in 2019. As with its Hong Kong fair in May, Art Basel rely on a hybrid format for the Swiss edition, which will include satellite booths operated by locals for gallerists who will not be able to travel to Switzerland for the fair because of travel restrictions.

For the 2021 edition, 24 galleries will be participating at the fair for the first time, including Hong Kong’s Edouard Malingue Gallery, Paris’s High Art, London’s Union Pacific, Pristina’s LambdaLambdaLambda, Buenos Aires’s Walden Gallery, and Cardi Gallery of Milan and London. Several New York enterprises will also be first-time participants including Bodega, Bridget Donahue, Company Gallery, Garth Greenan Gallery, Kasmin, and Queer Thoughts.

As with past editions a number of mega-galleries and blue-chip outfits will participate, including Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace, David Zwirner, White Cube, Lévy Gorvy, Lisson, Thaddaeus Ropac, Gladstone Gallery, Victoria Miro, Sprüth Magers, David Kordansky, Petzel, Mitchell-Innes & Nash, Jeffrey Deitch, and Jack Shainman.

Once again, the fair will be divided into four sections: Galleries, the fair’s main section with 221 galleries; Feature for single- or duo-artist presentations from 24 galleries; Statements for 18 solo presentations of emerging artists; and Edition, which will have 10 galleries focusing in prints and editioned works. Details for the fair’s other sections Unlimited (for large-scale installations), Parcours (for site-specific works and performances around Basel), and Film will be announced at a later date.

Though Switzerland recently relaxed travel restrictions for a number of countries, there are signs that Covid numbers are once again on the rise in the country. According to the New York Times’s coronavirus tracker database, as of Monday evening, Switzerland’s daily average number of cases was 433 (or 5 per 100,000), with a daily average of 7 deaths (0.08 per 100,000). These numbers are low, but they represent a 267 percent increase over the 14 prior days. Approximately 43 percent of the Swiss population is fully vaccinated.

In a statement, Art Basel Global Director Marc Spiegler said, “While the pandemic has been a time of resilience and innovation, it has not always been one of discovery—patrons have often not been able to discover the work of new artists; likewise, galleries have not had ample opportunities to meet new collectors who can start to engage with and then later sustain their programs. That’s why it’s so important to be able to stage our show again in person, while at the same time building upon the digital innovations of the past year to continue engaging the broadest possible audiences worldwide.”

The full list of exhibitors follows below.

Galleries

47 Canal, New York

A Gentil Carioca, Rio de Janeiro

Miguel Abreu Gallery, New York

Acquavella Galleries, New York, Palm Beach

Air de Paris, Romainville

Galería Juana de Aizpuru, Madrid

Andréhn-Schiptjenko, Paris, Stockholm

Antenna Space, Shanghai

Applicat-Prazan, Paris

The Approach, London

Art : Concept, Paris

Alfonso Artiaco, Naples

von Bartha, Basel, S-chanf

Galerie Guido W. Baudach, Berlin

galería elba benítez, Madrid

Bergamin & Gomide, São Paulo

Bernier/Eliades, Athens, Brussels

Daniel Blau, Munich

Blum & Poe, Tokyo, Los Angeles, New York

Marianne Boesky Gallery, Aspen, New York

Tanya Bonakdar Gallery, New York, Los Angeles

Galerie Isabella Bortolozzi Berlin

BQ Berlin

Galerie Buchholz Berlin, Cologne, New York

Buchmann Galerie Berlin, Lugano

Cabinet London

Campoli Presti Paris, London

Canada New York

Galerie Gisela Capitain New York

Cardi Gallery Milan, London

carlier gebauer Berlin, Madrid

Carlos/Ishikawa, London

Galerie Carzaniga, Basel

Casas Riegner, Bogotá

Galeria Pedro Cera, Lisbon

Cheim & Read, New York

Chemould Prescott Road, Mumbai

ChertLüdde, Berlin

Mehdi Chouakri, Berlin

James Cohan Gallery, New York

Sadie Coles HQ, London

Contemporary Fine Arts, Berlin

Galleria Continua, São Paulo, Beijing, Les Moulins, Habana, Paris, Rome, San Gimignano

Paula Cooper Gallery, New York, Palm Beach

Pilar Corrias, London

Galleria Raffaella Cortese, Milan

Galerie Chantal Crousel. Paris

Thomas Dane Gallery, London, Naples

Massimo De Carlo, Hong Kong, Paris, Milan, London

Jeffrey Deitch, Los Angeles, New York

dépendance, Brussels

Ecart, Geneva

Galerie Eigen + Art, Berlin, Leipzig

galerie frank elbaz, Paris, Dallas

Essex Street, New York

Experimenter, Kolkata

Konrad Fischer Galerie, Berlin, Düsseldorf

Foksal Gallery Foundation, Warsaw

Fortes D’Aloia & Gabriel, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo

Fraenkel Gallery, San Francisco

Peter Freeman, Inc., New York, Paris

Stephen Friedman Gallery, London

Frith Street Gallery, London

Gagosian, New York, Beverly Hills, London, Paris, Le Bourget,,Basel, Rome, Athens, Hong Kong, Geneva

Galerie 1900-2000, Paris

Galleria dello Scudo, Verona

gb agency, Paris

Gladstone Gallery, New York, Brussels

Galería Elvira González, Madrid

Goodman Gallery, Johannesburg, Cape Town, London

Marian Goodman Gallery, New York, Paris

Galerie Bärbel Grässlin, Frankfurt

Gray, Chicago, New York

Alexander Gray Associates, New York, Germantown

Howard Greenberg Gallery, New York

Greene Naftali, New York

greengrassi, London

Galerie Karsten Greve, Cologne, Paris, St. Mortiz

Cristina Guerra Contemporary Art, Lisbon

Galerie Michael Haas, Berlin

Hauser & Wirth, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, New York,,Somerset, St. Moritz, Zurich, Gstaad, Southhampton

Hazlitt Holland-Hibbert, London

Herald St, London

Galerie Max Hetzler, Paris, Berlin, London

Hollybush Gardens, London

Edwynn Houk Gallery, New York

Xavier Hufkens, Brussels

A arte Invernizzi, Milan

Taka Ishii Gallery, Tokyo

Bernard Jacobson Gallery, London

Alison Jacques Gallery, London

Galerie Martin Janda, Vienna

Annely Juda Fine Art, London

Kadel Willborn, Düsseldorf

Casey Kaplan, New York

Karma International, Zurich

kaufmann repetto, Milan, New York

Sean Kelly, New York

Kerlin Gallery ,Dublin

Anton Kern Gallery, New York

Kewenig Berlin, Palma de Mallorca

Galerie Peter Kilchmann, Zurich

König Galerie, Berlin, London, Seoul

David Kordansky Gallery, Los Angeles

KOW, Berlin

Kraupa-Tuskany Zeidler (K-T Z), Berlin

Galerie Krinzinger, Vienna

Nicolas Krupp, Basel

Kukje Gallery / Tina Kim Gallery, Busan, Seoul

kurimanzutto, Mexico City, New York

Galerie Lahumière, Paris

Landau Fine Art, Montreal, Meggen

Layr, Vienna, Rome

Simon Lee Gallery, London, Hong Kong

Lehmann Maupin, New York, London, Seoul

Tanya Leighton, Berlin

Galerie Lelong & Co., Paris, New York

Lévy Gorvy, New York, London, Paris, Hong Kong

Galerie Gisèle Linder, Basel

Lisson Gallery, London, New York, Shanghai, East Hampton

Luhring Augustine, New York

Luxembourg + Co., London

Kate MacGarry, London

Madragoa, Lisbon

Magazzino, Rome

Mai 36 Galerie, Zurich

Edouard Malingue Gallery, Hong Kong

Gió Marconi, Milan

Matthew Marks Gallery, New York, Los Angeles

The Mayor Gallery, London

Fergus McCaffrey, New York, Tokyo, St. Barth

Galerie Greta Meert, Brussels

Anthony Meier Fine Arts, San Francisco

Galerie Urs Meile, Beijing, Lucerne

Mendes Wood DM, São Paulo, New York, Brussels

kamel mennour, Paris, London

Meyer Riegger, Berlin, Karlsruhe

Galleria Massimo Minini, Brescia

Victoria Miro, Venice, London

Mitchell-Innes & Nash, New York

Mnuchin Gallery, New York

Modern Art, London

Jan Mot, Brussels

mother’s tankstation limited, Dublin, London

Galerie Vera Munro, Hamburg

Galerie nächst St. Stephan Rosemarie Schwarzwälder, Vienna

Galerie Nagel Draxler, Berlin, Cologne, Munich

Richard Nagy Ltd., London

Edward Tyler Nahem, New York

Helly Nahmad Gallery, New York

Galerie Neu, Berlin

neugerriemschneider, Berlin

Galleria Franco Noero, Turin

David Nolan Gallery, New York

Galerie Nordenhake, Berlin, Mexico City, Stockholm

Galerie Georg Nothelfer ,Berlin

Galerie Nathalie Obadia, Brussels, Paris

OMR, Mexico City

Pace Gallery, New York, London, Hong Kong, Palo Alto, Seoul, Geneva, East Hampton, Palm Beach

Maureen Paley, Hove, London

Peres Projects, Berlin

Perrotin, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Paris, Tokyo, Seoul, New York

Petzel, New York

Galerie Francesca Pia, Zurich

Galeria Plan B, Berlin, Cluj

Gregor Podnar, Berlin

Galerie Eva Presenhuber, Zurich, New York

ProjecteSD, Barcelona

P.P.O.W, New York

Galeria Dawid Radziszewski .Warsaw

Almine Rech, Brussels, Shanghai, Paris, London, New York, Aspen

Reena Spaulings Fine Art, Los Angeles, New York

Regen Projects, Los Angeles

Thaddaeus Ropac, London, Paris, Salzburg

Lia Rumma, Milan, Naples

Salon 94, New York

Esther Schipper, Berlin

Galerie Rüdiger Schöttle, Munich

Galerie Thomas Schulte, Berlin

Sfeir-Semler Gallery, Hamburg, Beirut

Jack Shainman Gallery, New York

ShanghART Gallery, Beijing, Shanghai, Singapore

Sies + Höke, Düsseldorf

Sikkema Jenkins & Co., New York

Skarstedt, London, East Hampton, New York, Paris

Skopia / P.-H. Jaccaud ,Geneva

Société, Berlin

Galerie Pietro Spartà, Chagny

Sperone Westwater, New York

Sprovieri, London

Sprüth Magers, Berlin, London, Los Angeles

Nils Stærk, Copenhagen

Galerie Gregor Staiger, Zurich

Stampa, Basel

Standard (Oslo), Oslo

Galleria Christian Stein, Milan

Stevenson, Amsterdam, Cape Town, Johannesburg

Galeria Luisa Strina, São Paulo

Take Ninagawa, Tokyo

Templon, Brussels, Paris

Galerie Thomas, Munich

Tokyo Gallery + BTAP, Beijing, Tokyo

Tornabuoni Art, Paris, Florence, Forte dei Marmi, Milan, Crans Montana

Travesía Cuatro, Guadalajara, Mexico City, Madrid

Galerie Tschudi, Zuoz

Tucci Russo Studio per l’Arte Contemporanea, Torino, Torre Pellice

Galerie Georges-Philippe & Nathalie Vallois, Paris

Van de Weghe, East Hampton, New York

Vielmetter Los Angeles, Los Angeles

Vitamin Creative Space, Beijing, Guangzhou

Galleri Nicolai Wallner, Copenhagen

Galerie Barbara Weiss, Berlin

Wentrup, Berlin

Michael Werner Gallery, New York, East Hampton, London, Trebbin

White Cube, Hong Kong, London

Barbara Wien, Berlin

Galerie Jocelyn Wolff, Romainville

Galerie Thomas Zander, Cologne

Zeno X Gallery, Antwerp

ZERO…, Milan

David Zwirner, New York, London, Paris, Hong Kong

Edition

Niels Borch Jensen Gallery and Editions, Copenhagen, Berlin

Cristea Roberts Gallery, London

Sabine Knust, Munich

Lelong Editions, Paris

Carolina Nitsch, New York

Paragon, London

Polígrafa Obra Gràfica, Barcelona

René Schmitt, Westoverledingen

Susan Sheehan Gallery, New York

STPI, Singapore

Feature

1 Mira Madrid, Madrid: Juan Downey

Ben Brown Fine Arts, Hong Kong, London, Palm Beach: Lucio Fontana

Ellen de Bruijne Projects, Amsterdam: Pauline Curnier-Jardin

James Fuentes, New York: Alison Knowles

Galerie Christophe Gaillard, Paris: Michel Journiac

Garth Greenan Gallery, New York: Howardena Pindell

Hosfelt Gallery, San Francisco: Liliana Porter

Kasmin, New York: Lee Krasner

David Lewis, New York: Mary Beth Edelson

Loevenbruck, Paris: Jean Dupuy

Lyles & King, New York: Mira Schor

Galerie Max Mayer, Düsseldorf: Irena Haiduk

Mignoni, New York: Donald Judd, Josef Albers

Mulier Mulier Gallery, Knokke-Zoute: Art & Language

Galleria Lorcan O’Neill Roma, RomeL Giorgio Griffa

P420, Bologna: Ana Lupaș

Galerie Jérôme Poggi, Paris: Kapwani Kiwanga

Silverlens Metro, Manila: Pacita Abad

Galerie Barbara Thumm, Berlin: Jo Baer

Upstream Gallery, Amsterdam: JODI

Vedovi Gallery, Brussels: René Magritte

Venus Over Manhattan, New York: Peter Saul

Waldengallery, Buenos Aires: Feliciano Centurión

Galerie Zlotowski, Paris: Stéphane Mandelbaum

Statements

Bodega, New York: Dena Yago

Bureau, New York: Diane Severin Nguyen

Commonwealth and Council, Los Angeles: rafa esparza

Company Gallery, New York: Jonathan Lyndon Chase

Bridget Donahue, New York: Jessi Reaves

Emalin, London: Evgeny Antufiev

Lars Friedrich, Berlin: Min Yoon

High Art, Paris, Arles: Matt Copson

Isla Flotante, Buenos Aires: Andrés Pereira Paz

JTT, New York: Elaine Cameron-Weir

LambdaLambdaLambda, Pristina: Hana Miletić

Magician Space, Beijing: Liu Yefu

Marfa’, Beirut: Vartan Avakian

Queer Thoughts, New York: Diamond Stingily

Jessica Silverman, San Francisco: Rose Bean Simpson

Simone Subal Gallery, New York: Cameron Clayborn

Temnikova & Kasela, Tallinn: Edith Karlson

Union Pacific, London: Caroline Mesquita