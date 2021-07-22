Skip to main content
Art Collector Jorge M. Pérez Asks $33 Million for Art-Filled Miami Mansion

Jorge M. Pérez Asks $33 Million
Art Collector Jorge M. Pérez's Miami Mansion. 1 Oak, ASSOCIATED PRESS via dirt.com

Related Group CEO and art collector Jorge M. Pérez has listed his home in Coconut Grove’s gated Hughes Cove neighborhood for $33 million.

Set on nearly an acre, Pérez purchased the land in May 1994 for $1.45 million and then built the three-story Venetian style house in 1996, spanning more than 10,000 square feet of interior space. The house boasts six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and one half-bathroom. All levels are accessible via an elevator. Outside, there’s an infinity pool, a spa, a four-car garage, and a sitting area with firepit.

“This waterfront Venetian-style palazzo, situated on absolutely magnificent grounds, is truly an artistic masterpiece,” said Jill Hertzberg of The Jills Zeder Group, with whom with house is currently listed. “The beautiful landscaping and garden, the home’s desirable position on the cove, endless water views, and an infinity pool provide the best of Miami living. It is a private oasis in the heart of the city.”

At the center of a sculpted garden is Giorgio de Chirico’s Gli Archeologi from 1968.
At the center of a sculpted garden is Giorgio de Chirico’s Gli Archeologi , 1968. 1 Oak via dirt.com
Tucked into the verdant landscaping next to the garage, the striking white-marble abstract sculpture is Pablo Atchugarry’s Free Spirit (2011).
Tucked into the verdant landscaping next to the garage, the striking white-marble abstract sculpture is Pablo Atchugarry’s Free Spirit (2011). 1 Oak via dirt.com
On the far left wall of the expansive entryway is Vickie Pierre’s It’s the God in Me and I Shall Live This Way Forever (2020), an acrylic, glitter, paper and fabric collage on canvas.
On the far left wall of the expansive entryway is Vickie Pierre’s It’s the God in Me and I Shall Live This Way Forever (2020). 1 Oak via dirt.com
The stair hall boasts Avril, 2017 by Etel Adnan, a wool tapestry exhibited at Art Basel in 2018.
The stair hall boasts Etel Adnan’s Avril, 2017, a wool tapestry exhibited at Art Basel in 2018. 1 Oak via dirt.com
The dining room features the 2012 work Sin Título by contemporary Spanish painter Secundino Hernández.
The dining room features the 2012 work Sin Título by contemporary Spanish painter Secundino Hernández. 1 Oak via dirt.com
A second-floor lounge room includes an iconic stuffed animal chair by São Paulo design duo Humberto and Fernando Campana.
A second-floor lounge room includes an iconic stuffed animal chair by São Paulo design duo Humberto and Fernando Campana. 1 Oak via dirt.com

