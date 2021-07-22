Art Collector Jorge M. Pérez Asks $33 Million for Art-Filled Miami Mansion

Related Group CEO and art collector Jorge M. Pérez has listed his home in Coconut Grove’s gated Hughes Cove neighborhood for $33 million.

Set on nearly an acre, Pérez purchased the land in May 1994 for $1.45 million and then built the three-story Venetian style house in 1996, spanning more than 10,000 square feet of interior space. The house boasts six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and one half-bathroom. All levels are accessible via an elevator. Outside, there’s an infinity pool, a spa, a four-car garage, and a sitting area with firepit.

“This waterfront Venetian-style palazzo, situated on absolutely magnificent grounds, is truly an artistic masterpiece,” said Jill Hertzberg of The Jills Zeder Group, with whom with house is currently listed. “The beautiful landscaping and garden, the home’s desirable position on the cove, endless water views, and an infinity pool provide the best of Miami living. It is a private oasis in the heart of the city.”

This estate features many notable artworks, many from Latin-American artists, both indoors and out. We’ve highlighted some of the best below.