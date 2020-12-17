Art Dubai Moves Forward With March 2021 Fair—and More: Morning Links from December 17, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

Kelly Crow reports that the private collection of the late artist duo Christo and Jeanne-Claude, numbering some 400 pieces, will be auctioned by Sotheby’s Paris in February. [The Wall Street Journal]

Robert Lynch, the president and CEO of Americans for the Arts and a member of the Biden-Harris transition team, will take a paid leave of absence amid allegations that he fostered a hostile workplace environment. [ARTnews]

The organizers of Art Dubai have decided to move forward with their plans to host an in-person art fair in March 2021. [The Art Newspaper]

British artist Jamie McCartney said that the acclaimed series Fleabag ripped off his art. [Artnet News]

Here’s a complex tale about how a now white-washed Communist Cookie Monster mural in Illinois could be part of an elaborate prank. [The New York Times]

Restitution

A Dutch court has ruled in favor of the Stedelijk Museum, saying that it can keep a Kandinsky painting that it acquired during World War II and that had belonged to a Jewish couple. [The New York Times]

Mediation might be the key to saving a now-scuttled sharing settlement over a Nazi-looted Pissarro, but it would have to happen quickly as a Paris court will take up the case in March. [The Art Newspaper]

Art & Artists

Siddhartha Mitter profiles Lynette Yiadom-Boakye, on the occasion of a major solo show of her work at Tate Britain in London. [The New York Times]

The Hirshhorn is currently hosting an online exhibition, titled “Drawing from Memory,” which features three digital animations by Kota Ezawa, who was included in the 2019 Whitney Biennial. [The Washington Post]

Carolina A. Miranda writes about the many artist projects by Armenian Americans cropping up around Los Angeles made in response to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh . [Los Angeles Times]

Artist Maripol recounts the story behind photographing Sade in New York in 1983. [The Guardian]

Jeremy Deller has created a print depicting the Murdoch family’s Sydney home on fire, with proceeds from its sale benefitting victims of Australia’s brushfires. [FAD Magazine]

Opinions

Stephen Pitti, a history professor at Yale University, writes in support of the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Latino, saying “what Americans don’t know about Latino history could fill a museum.” [Los Angeles Times]

Artist Cara Despain thinks that the fascination with the Utah obelisk effaces Indigenous histories, writing “The gawking fascination with the obelisk taps into larger, fundamental behavioral problems that are holdovers from colonizing the frontier.” [Hyperallergic]

Sotheby’s global compliance director Rena Neville writes about “how art world leaders can embrace new money laundering regulations.” [The Art Newspaper]