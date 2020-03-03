Art Dubai Postponed, Adelaide Biennial Breeds Monsters, and More: Morning Links from March 3, 2020

To receive in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

Virus

Art Dubai, a big fair scheduled for later this month in the Middle East, has been postponed over fears of the coronavirus. [The Art Newspaper]

AFP takes a look at precautions around the world relating to coronavirus, ranging from calls to stop cheek-kissing in France to entreaties in Brazil not to share straws while drinking mate. [AFP/Yahoo]

Art

The intriguing artist list was revealed for the next Prospect New Orleans Triennial, curated by Naima J. Keith and Diana Nawi. [ARTnews]

The Adelaide Biennial, under the title “Monster Theatres,” peers into the unknown. “It’s been a summer of monsters. Bushfires in Australia. Floods in Indonesia. The unknown of the coronavirus. Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape. … After what we’ve seen this year, how could we possibly confine monsters to the gallery?” [The Guardian]

An exhibition of Francis Bacon’s late paintings at Houston’s Museum of Fine Arts left a critic for the National Review wanting. “Was it the interpretation or the art itself that left me cooler under the collar than I expected?” [The National Review]

Christopher Knight is enamored of a “terrific” new Michelangelo drawings show in Los Angeles that answers many questions, among them: “How do you draw God’s big toe?” [Los Angeles Times]

In a civic-minded tribute to the legacy of The Gates, Kriston Capp writes: “Fifteen years ago, Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s audacious public art installation debuted in New York City’s Central Park. We’ll never see anything like it again.” [Citylab]

Tangents

In advance of Tate Modern’s forthcoming Andy Warhol retrospective, “a menswear expert—and Warhol superfan—explains why the artist continues to impact on personal style” to readers of the Guardian. “It’s ironic, given that when anyone talks about men having a sartorial uniform, I always think of Warhol.” [The Guardian]

The New York Times real-estate section turned its eye toward a member of Bohemian Grove, a DIY artist collective in Bushwick, Brooklyn. “‘It felt like very old school, cheap New York,’” said Julie Orlick, who found her way in by taking over the room of a friend—a spacious, high-ceiling spot overlooking the backyard that rented for $700 a month.” [The New York Times]

Misc.

In Los Angeles, “Black graduates make up just 1% of ArtCenter alumni. Can an exhibition fix that?” [Los Angeles Times]

“Surrounded by Trump territory, Somali artists put immigrant art on the map in swing state of Minnesota.” [The Art Newspaper]