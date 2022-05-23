Art in America Celebrates Annual New Talent Issue

Guests mingle at Art in America's New Talent cocktail party, hosted at Malin Gallery in New York.

As Frieze New York’s VIP preview was wrapping up last Wednesday, Art in America brought together collectors, artists and friends to celebrate the magazine’s second annual New Talent issue with a cocktail party at Chelsea’s Malin Gallery, just down the steps from New York’s The High Line elevated park.

Artists from the issue who attended the event included Diana Sofia Lozano, Laurie Kang, fields harrington, André Magaña, Alexander Si, Tiffany Sia, Kristi Cavataro, and Ronny Quevedo.

The artists spoke about their work in a panel discussion with Art in America Associate Editor Emily Watlington, who was introduced by Editor-in-Chief Sarah Douglas and Publisher Erica Lubow Necursalmer. The event was presented in partnership with sister publication Robb Report, and featured sushi and passed canapes from Rhubarb Hospitality Collection.

For years, Art in America’s First Look section has featured new artists before they became well known in the art community. Last year, for the first time in its 100+ year history, the publication dedicated the entire May 2021 issue to featuring up and coming talent.

With the issue available now, readers can learn about Liao Wen, one of China’s most innovative young women artists, and her semi-abstract sculptures centered on the human body. Multimedia artist Alexander Si, who researches the impact of technology and media, while Toronto-based artist Laurie Kang creates works best described as self-critical photographs without images.

There is so much more to learn about the artists featured in the issue.

Artists featured in Art In America’s New Talent Issue sit for a panel discussion. Courtesy of Art in America