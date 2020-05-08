Art Workers Band Together to Fight Racism, Collective Design Reappears at Frieze New York, and More: Morning Links from May 8, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

Art workers are banding together to fight racism through StopDiscriminAsian, an online project that compiles stories of the challenges Asians are facing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. [ARTnews]

A petition is calling on the New York Academy of Art to “immediately remove” Eileen Guggenheim from her post as chair of the school’s board of trustees, citing alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein. [Hyperallergic]

Around 170 more arbitrators and mediators have been appointed to the Court of Arbitration for Art in The Hague to “tackle complex disputes in the sector.” [The Art Newspaper]

Museums & Fairs

Collective Design, the annual fair that showcases 20th-century and contemporary design, has re-emerged at Frieze New York with a virtual group exhibition, curated by Libby Sellers. [Surface Magazine]

A small, but sensational, show of John Singer Sargent at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston puts one of his essential muses, Thomas McKeller, in the spotlight. [The New York Times]

An innovative partnership between two small institutions in Sarasota, Florida, may prove an economic model worth copying for struggling institutions worldwide. [Forbes]

Artists & Art

“There are days when I cry four times for an hour”: Artist Lorna Simpson on self-isolation, her early career, and making slow moves towards restarting her practice. [The Guardian]

Just how did Pablo Picasso’s famous mural Guernica become a political symbol for activists worldwide? [ARTnews] These Depression-Era photographs, including works by Dorothea Lange to Walker Evans, shaped worldwide visions of the most devastating economic crisis in modern history. [Aperture] Stray Thoughts