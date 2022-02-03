Artadia to Reestablish Grant Program for Boston-Based Artists in 2022

The New York–based nonprofit Artadia, which administers unrestricted artist grants in various cities, will add a new locale to its portfolio. After having funded 20 artists between 2007 and 2014, Artadia will reestablish its annual artist grant program in Boston.

The 2022 Boston Artadia awards will go to three visual artists living and working in the city, and comes with $10,000 in unrestricted grants per each artist. The application process will open on August 15.

In a statement, artist Lucy Kim, who won an Artadia grant in 2014, said, “Artadia’s decision to reinstate the Boston Awards couldn’t have happened at a more necessary time. The city’s art community at the current moment is thriving with young, emerging, and established artists who are in need of a platform that would allow them the support, dialogue, and community of a larger national network.”

Artadia provides unrestricted grants to artists through an open-call application process, and focuses on giving direct support to artists working in major U.S. cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, and San Francisco, where it was founded in 1999. Since its establishment, the organization has awarded over $5 million to more than 350 artists.

Annual grant recipients are selected by a jury of three curators, including one from the respective city. After the applications are reviewed and a list of finalists is compiled, shortlisted artists receive studio visits from a second jury of local curators and artists who then decide on three winners.

Artadia executive director Carolyn Ramo said in a statement, “Our return to Boston is a demonstration of seizing opportunity, timeliness, and responsiveness. We look forward to supporting the work of deserving artists once more and help seed the creativity that already exists in the larger Boston community.”