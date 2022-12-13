Artadia Grows Cash Purses for Sought-After Artist Awards

Artadia, a grant-making nonprofit that facilitates a series of sought-after artist awards, has said it will grow the cash purses that come with all of its prizes. Whereas each came with $10,000, now every winner will receive $15,000.

Although Artadia’s awards do not come with nearly as much money as the country’s top art prizes, the grants are closely watched because winners of them typically go on to achieve greater success. For that reason, Artadia’s grants can provide crucial support to artists who have yet to hit it big or are just starting receive larger exposure.

Nick Cave, for example, won an Artadia grant back in 2006; he is currently the subject of a Guggenheim Museum survey in New York. Daniel Lind-Ramos, who received an Artadia award in 2019, will have a MoMA PS1 show next year. And Lucy Raven, who won an Artadia grant in 2013, was featured in this year’s Whitney Biennial.

The organization will continue to award its grants to artists based in the metropolitan regions of Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, and the San Francisco Bay Area. This year, Artadia also revived its grants to artists in Boston, and will continue to do so next year.

Carolyn Ramo, executive director of Artadia, said in a statement, “It’s so important to support artists who are a vital part of our communities. The pandemic has shown us that artists are a resilient, life-giving force in the face of the uncertainty we’ve all been experiencing. As an organization that has demonstrated a responsive commitment to artists, we are proud to recognize artists’ invaluable contributions in this challenging moment and once again respond to their needs for greater financial support.”