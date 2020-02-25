Bernie Earns Artists’ Support, Sheikha Hoor Al Qasimi Speaks, Rem Koolhaas Panned, and More: Morning Links from February 25, 2020

To receive in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

More than 800 artists signed on to support Bernie Sanders at Artists4Bernie.org. “We represent a diverse coalition of people that work within art and culture from around the world, and with this letter, we would like to declare our support for Senator Bernie Sanders and endorse his candidacy for President of the United States.” [Artists4Bernie]

Sheikha Hoor Al Qasimi spoke with The News on Sunday about her work on the Lahore Biennale. “I was supposed to leave a few days ago, I changed my flights. (That says a lot.) I was saying that I feel like I need to be here for the whole five weeks, just to make sure that everything is perfect and also because I don’t want to leave.” [The News on Sunday]

Clash

Steve Dow writes that “white history and heroes are ripe for satire at this year’s Biennale of Sydney and Adelaide Biennial.” [The Guardian]

Rem Koolhaas’s “Countryside, the Future” exhibition at the Guggenheim Museum was savaged by architecture critic Justin Davidson, who describes it as “what you might get if you asked a celebrated European philosopher-architect to reinvent the Iowa State Fair.” [New York]

Here’s an interview with artist Michael Rakowitz about a project inspired in part by a Leonard Cohen song in Palestine that never happened. [The MIT Press Reader]

Tributes

An extensive slide show with explication delves into “how Santu Mofokeng shaped South African photography.” [The New Yorker]

Cornelia Channing wrote a personal remembrance of a friendship struck with the recently departed artist Jack Youngerman. “I composed a long, rambling email to Jack. Minutes later, I received a three-word reply: come on over.” [The Paris Review]

Exhibitions

On the occasion of a “thumpingly great” new show at the Whitney Museum, Peter Schjeldahl holds forth on “the lasting influence of Mexico’s great muralists.” [The New Yorker]

Carlo McCormick, the guest curator of “Keith Haring | Jean-Michel Basquiat: Crossing Lines” at the National Gallery of Victoria in Australia, picked 10 artworks that “cemented the radical legacy of a game-changing art scene.” [The Guardian]

Misc.

Rolling Stone’s Rob Sheffield gave four stars to the new album by the K-pop group (and noted art appreciators) BTS. [Rolling Stone]

Art writer Antwaun Sargent talked with Lagos-based fashion designer Kenneth Ize about the fine art of plying Nigerian textile designs. [Ssense]