New York’s Closely Watched Artists Space Hires MoMA Curator

As part of its continued growth since moving to a new location in Tribeca at the end of 2019, the New York–based nonprofit Artists Space has appointed Danielle A. Jackson as curator. She will begin in her post on April 7.

Jackson has worked in curatorial positions at various institutions across the country. Since 2018, she has been a curatorial assistant in the department of media and performance at the Museum of Modern Art, working on the institution’s acclaimed Pope.L survey in 2019 as well as a forthcoming exhibition on Adam Pendleton. For a 12-month period during 2015–16, she was a MoMA fellow in the same department.

Prior to her return to MoMA, Jackson was a Mellon Interdisciplinary Arts Fellow at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, where she co-edited an online publication titled Living Collections Catalogue Volume IV: Creative Black Music and worked on an exhibition dedicated to Jason Moran. She has also previously worked at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts.

“Her incisive and generous approach to artists and their work is already a hallmark of her curatorial practice, which she developed while collaborating with artists such as Pope.L, Jason Moran, Ralph Lemon, and Theaster Gates,” Jay Sanders, Artists Space’s executive director and chief curator, said in a statement. “Danielle’s astute knowledge of both visual and performance practices will undoubtedly advance the breadth and experimental spirit of our program as we continue to develop at 11 Cortlandt Alley.”

In a statement, Jackson said, “I’m thrilled to join Artists Space and its inspired, passionate team at such a pivotal moment in history. The institution’s consistent dedication to emerging artists and artists experimenting with varied art forms remains exemplary. I look forward to engaging this legacy to highlight unique voices and elevate practitioners of color, with a view to presenting fresh perspectives on the most relevant topics of today.”