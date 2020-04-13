ARTnews in Brief: Getty Postpones All Public Programming Through August—and More from April 13, 2020

Monday, April 13

Getty Postpones All Public Programming Through August 31

The J. Paul Getty Museum—comprising its two locations, the Getty Center in L.A.’s Brentwood neighborhood and the Getty Villa in Pacific Palisades—said that all of its public programs and events scheduled through the end of August have been postponed. In a statement, the museum said it called off months of programming because of uncertainty over when bans on large social gatherings in California would be lifted. The two spaces have been closed since March 14, and the museum has not yet announced any layoffs. (Earlier this month, the affiliated Getty Trust established a $10 million relief fund to help sustain other L.A.-based arts organizations through their temporary closures.) The Getty also said that it is unable to make decisions about its exhibition programming, including whether current exhibitions might be extended and future ones postponed, until it can determine a reopening date. —Maximilíano Durón

Roberts Projects Now Represents Wangari Mathenge

Roberts Projects gallery in Los Angeles has added Chicago-based artist Wangari Mathenge to its roster. Mathenge is best known for bold, emotive paintings which foreground the black female experience. In 2019, Roberts Project staged a solo exhibition of Mathenge’s painting, titled “Aura of Quiet.” Her second solo show at the gallery is scheduled to take place in 2021.

Berlin’s Humboldt Forum Assesses Damage After Fire Last Week

The Humboldt Forum, a soon-to-open museum in Berlin that will bring together ethnographic objects from throughout various German state collections, said that a fire that broke out last week at its construction site had not impacted its planned September opening. According to a report in Monopol, as of now the main damage seems to be in the ceiling of a passageway, which would mostly like have to be replaced. The fire broke out at 10 a.m. on April 8 when two containers with poured asphalt caught fire and exploded. Two workers were injured in the fire and one has returned to work. The damaged area is still closed off for an internal investigation, but local authorities announced at the time that they do not believe foul play caused the fire.

Portland Art Museum Places 168 Staff Members on Unpaid Leave

Due to financial fallout precipitated by the coronavirus pandemic, the Portland Art Museum in Oregon will put 80 percent of its staff on unpaid leave. According to a report by the Oregonian, the 168 staff members who will be impacted will be allowed to use sick days and vacation leave to continue receiving pay and health benefits during the pandemic. The institution’s director, Brian Ferriso, and other senior leadership will take pay cuts.