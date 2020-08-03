ARTnews in Brief: Metropolitan Museum of Art Receives Funding to Pay All Interns—and More from August 3, 2020

Monday, August 3

Untitled, Art To Extend Inaugural Edition of VR Fair

Untitled, Art Online, a virtual reality art fair created in collaboration with the online platform Artland, will extend the initially slated dates of its inaugural edition. Previously planned to run from July 31 through August 2, the fair will instead run through August 9. 40 galleries from around the world are presenting in the inaugural edition, including James Cohan Gallery (New York), Altman Siegel (San Francisco), Andrew Kreps Gallery (New York), Kaufmann Repetto (New York), and Luis De Jesus (Los Angeles), among others.

Art Paris Reveals Exhibitors for 2020 Edition

The 22nd edition of Art Paris, which will take place at the Grand Palais from September 10 to 13, will bring together 112 international galleries. First-time participants include 193 Gallery (of Paris), Perrotin (Paris, Hong Kong, New York, Seoul, Shanghai, and Tokyo), Art Sablon (Brussels), and SPARC Spazio Arte Contemporanea (Venice). Among the other participants are 313 Art Project (Paris and Seoul), Galerie Ernst Hilger (Vienna), Galerie Younique (Lima and Paris), and Pigment Gallery (Barcelona). The full list of exhibitors can be found here.

Metropolitan Museum of Art Receives Funding to Pay All Interns

Thanks to a $5 million donation by philanthropist Adrienne Arsht, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York’s internship program will be fully funded starting in spring 2021. The museum takes on some 120 undergraduate and graduate interns each year, and most of those positions were previously unpaid. “Paid internships are an important step towards increasing opportunities and supporting equity in the art field,” Arsht said in a statement.