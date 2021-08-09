ARTnews in Brief: National Gallery of Canada Receives Support For Major Initiatives—and More from August 9, 2021

Monday, August 9

National Gallery of Canada Receives Support For Major Initiatives

The National Gallery of Canada has received funding from the Royal Bank of Canada to support three major initiatives. The first is “Re-Creation,” which will commission emerging and established Indigenous artists to create works inspired by traditional media, techniques, and practices; the first two artists to receive commissions as part of the program are Chief 7idansuu James Hart of the Stastas Eagle Clan and Lisa Hageman Yahjujanaas of the Raven moiety. The RBC Emerging Artists Acquisition Fund will support the acquisition of up to four works from diverse Canadian emerging artists over the next three years. The final program will sponsor of Vancouver-based artist Stan Douglas at the 2022 edition of the Venice Biennale. The initiatives have received a combined total of $900,000, ensuring their continuation through 2024. “The efforts of the National Gallery of Canada are invaluable, providing much-needed opportunities for diverse and specifically Indigenous emerging artists to be recognized and exposed to new audiences,” Mark Beckles, Royal Bank of Canada vice president, said in a statement.

Hong Kong Arts Development Council Members Resign

Three elected members of the Hong Kong Arts Development Council—Chris Chan, Adrian Chow, and Indy Lee—resigned from their positions last week after being labeled “troublemakers” by Chinese state-run newspapers, the Hong Kong Free Press reports. The government-funded council, which is responsible for allocating grants to various arts organizations and programs, was recently accused of giving money to arts groups that are seen as supportive of pro-democracy protesters, which could be seen as a violation of the city’s recent national security law. The three artists were elected to the council in 2016 by an overwhelming majority.