ARTnews Announces Launch of New International Edition in Japan

ARTnews is launching a new ARTnews JAPAN edition to begin publishing in January by way of a licensing agreement with the Japanese company MAGUS Co. The new digital edition will focus on coverage of global art news as well as surveys of developments and trends of the kind chronicled by ARTnews since its beginning as a weekly broadsheet more than a century ago.

“Japan has long been one of the most exciting places in the world for contemporary art, and I’m thrilled that America’s oldest and most respected art magazine now has a Japanese edition,” said Sarah Douglas, the editor-in-chief of ARTnews in New York. “Since it began as Hyde’s Weekly Art News in 1902, ARTnews has been the authoritative source for top-notch, award-winning reporting on visual art and its markets. It’s exciting to further expand our sophisticated global audience, and to share with that expanded audience features like our breaking news, in-depth features, and our definitive annual list of the world’s Top 200 Collectors, which we have been producing since 1990.”

Shiho Nakamura, editorial director of ARTnews JAPAN, said, “Currently, there is no Japanese media platform dedicated to coverage of the art world. ARTnews JAPAN will be the first of its kind offering art enthusiasts a range of information from major breaking art news to niche subjects never available before now.”

A press release issued by Penske Media, the parent company of ARTnews as well as Art in America, said, “ARTnews JAPAN aims to democratize the world of art creating accessibility into a range of subjects including how art is used today as part of corporate responsibility and strategy. Readers can expect expansive coverage of news and candid reviews on topics ranging from NFTs to more locally specific explorations of the Japanese art scene.”