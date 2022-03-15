ARTnews Travel Offers an Insider’s Look at the Los Angeles Art Scene

A LOOK AT LOS ANGELES ART

5 Days | November 2–6, 2022

Step into the embrace of the hot Los Angeles art scene, from world-renowned museums to emerging visionaries. Join Art Market Monitor editor and former ARTnews editorial director Marion Maneker for insightful, exclusive access to arts districts, private museum and collection tours, and other context-rich experiences only possible with ARTnews.

Unveil L.A.’s complexity with ARTnews-selected stops for a discerning audience. For example, go beyond the expected with an exclusive after-hours tour and reception at L.A.’s newest major art museum, the Broad—which includes Jeff Koons’ giant Balloon Dog (Blue). Then, dive deeper as we accompany a local artist for a behind-the-scenes visit to fabrication studio Carlson Baker, the birthplace of many of the larger-than-life works on display at The Broad.

Meet local artists in their private studios; enjoy private tours as Getty Center curators share collaborative efforts to preserve the city’s Black historical sites; and get the inside scoop on the Hammer Museum’s contemporary exhibitions. Art historian Clare Kunny leads us on an excursion that includes downtown L.A.’s fascinating architectural history as well as the vibrant L.A. Arts District’s warehouses, lesser-known galleries, and memorable murals.

Aerial view of the Getty Center, Los Angeles Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mingle with fellow art and travel aficionados over a welcome dinner at the contemporary Otium restaurant, a nosh from Grand Central Market’s bustling food stalls, or lunch surrounded by Manuela’s commissioned artworks and award-winning landscape architecture. At a favorite local restaurant, discuss approaches for protecting art amid a volatile economy and natural disasters with a leading global insurance brokerage member.

We’ll sleep well at the historic Millennium Biltmore, a downtown luxury beaux arts-style hotel famed for hosting celebrities, presidents, and Academy Awards ceremonies. Reserve your room and tour spot soon, as we expect this trip to fill quickly.

Visit www.artnews.com/travel-program/los-angeles-2022 or call 877-813-0690.