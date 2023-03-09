Skip to main content
Follow Us
Newsletters
Est. 1902
Subscribe TO ART IN AMERICA
Subscribe TO ART IN AMERICA

Banksy Works Seized by Police in Wales as Part of Criminal investigation

Author profile picture
Gallery assistant Sophia Shim holds a limited edition print of Monkey Queen (2003) by Banksy, next to limited edition prints of Grin Reaper (2005, left) and Gangsta Rat (Red) (2004, right), part of the 'Catch Me If You Can' exhibition, at the HOFA Gallery in Mayfair, London. (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images via Getty Images)
A Banksy screenprinted poster was one of three artworks seized by Gwent police in March 2021. Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images via Getty Images

Three pieces by the street artist Banksy have been seized by police as part of a criminal investigation in southeast Wales. Gwent police seized a sculpture, a satirical screen printed portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth, and one other work by the artist.

The sculpture, titled Grappling Hook, was created by Banksy in 2017 for a political exhibition at The Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem. The artwork depicts an acrylic Jesus figure on a wooden cross that is also a “military-grade grappling hook”. In September 2019, Sotheby’s auctioned a signed edition of the sculpture and an original cardboard box for £93,750 ($130,264). Monkey Queen is a screenprinted color poster series Banksy made in 2003. Sotheby’s has sold at least seven editions of the poster between £13,750 and £47,880 ($19,215 to $64,674 today) at several different auctions between September 2019 and April 2022.

Related Articles

LVIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 25: A newly-issued Ukrainian postage stamp features street art by British artist Banksy that shows a child throwing Russian President Vladimir Putin to the ground in a judo move on February 25, 2023 in Lviv, Ukraine. The release of the stamp coincides with yesterday's first anniversary of Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

The Evening Standard, which first reported the news, reported that court documents stated that Welsh authorities also seized a Banksy work called White Tower, valued at £1,750 ($2,085). The seizures of the artworks were made in March 2021 as part of a criminal investigation into a 35-year-old man.

“We’re checking with the Crown Prosecution Service about what we can and can’t say at this time as the case could still be sub judice. I shall let you know what the outcome is but I won’t have an answer for you today.”

In a statement to ARTnews, a spokesperson for the Gwent police declined to comment on the case while it is still under judicial review.



Newswire

Icon Link Plus Icon

ARTnews is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Art Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad