Bill to Study Asian Pacific American Museum Moves Forward, Bosco Sodi Plans Upstate New York Art Space, and More: Morning Links for April 27, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

BUILDING A NEW INSTITUTION. The House of Representatives in the United States unanimously passed a measure Tuesday to create a commission to study the creation of a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. “I was born and raised in this country, and I really don’t feel that I learned enough or that kids learn enough about the contributions and the pain that Asian Americans went through,” Grace Meng, a New York representative, told the Washington Post. The vote comes as planning is underway on two other new D.C. institutions: the National Museum of the American Latino and the Smithsonian Women’s History Museum. The Associated Press reports that the legislation would give a commission 18 months to prepare a report on the costs and logistics involved in establishing an Asian Pacific museum. It is now in the hands of the U.S. Senate.

NEWS FROM DOWN UNDER. The pioneering and hard-charging auctioneer Rod Menzies, who made a fortune in contract cleaning before starting the Deutscher-Menzies house in the 1990s, has died at 76, the Australian Financial Review reports. The Bank of New Zealand plans to sell its collection of more than 300 works in September to fund charitable groups, the NZ Herald reports. It is expected to bring in more than NZ$10 million (US$6.57 million). And the closely watched Biennale of Sydney is running through June 13, and its curator, José Roca, has aimed for it to have a record-low carbon footprint, the Financial Times reports. “I want everything to be repurposed after the event,” Roca told the paper. “I don’t want to be sending tons of material to landfill.”

The Digest

Big day for D.C. news: Vincent Gillespie, the son of artist Gregory Gillespie, was charged with seven counts for allegedly participating in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. He has pleaded not guilty. Vincent has been waging a legal battle for more than 400 paintings that his late father left to his stepmother. [Associated Press]

Brooklyn-based artist Bosco Sodi is opening a 23,000-square-foot nonprofit art space in Monticello, New York, called Assembly. Housed in a former Buick dealership reworked with architect Alberto Kalach, it will show international contemporary artists. [The New York Times]

Archaeologists in Osuna, Spain, about 55 miles east of Seville, have come across a major Phoenician-Carthaginian necropolis believed to date back some 2,500 years. It features eight burial vaults, and the region’s historical heritage department termed the find “unprecedented in inland Andalucía.” [The Guardian]

In a new survey, 82 percent of NFT buyers said investment purposes motivated them; 95 percent of those shelling out more than $25,000 cited investment (which is probably wise if you are spending that kind of money). Just 67 percent of women cited investment, while 96 percent of men did. [Penta/Barron’s]

The Japanese art collective teamLab has filed suit against the Museum of Dream Space in Los Angeles, alleging that it has copied its signature immersive digital installations. MODS has rebutted the claim in legal filings; neither side is commenting. [Artnet News]

The National Museum of Korea in Seoul is opening a new show to mark the one-year anniversary of the gift of some 23,000 ancient and modern artworks from the late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee to public institutions in the country. Pieces by Kim Whanki and Claude Monet will be among those on view. [Yonhap News Agency]

The Kicker

IF POSING FOR LIFE-DRAWING CLASSES was an Olympic sport, the artist and drawing model Ted Stein would be a serious medal contender. In a Guardian story about how the field of life-drawing has become more diverse and inclusive , Stein says that he is used to not moving while making his own art, so not moving when being drawn comes him easily to him. “I’ve had spiders actually make webs between my limbs because I’ve been stationary for so long,” he said. Impressive, and slightly frightening. [The Guardian]