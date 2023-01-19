At Sotheby’s Auction, Kim Kardashian Buys Cross Loaned to Princess Diana

Kim Kardashian was revealed to be the winning bidder of a rare diamond necklace dubbed the Attallah Cross following its sale at Sotheby’s in London. Since being loaned to Princess Diana in the 1980s, the necklace has long gone unworn.

The hand-sized 1920s amethyst cross went to a representative bidding on behalf of Kardashian during the auction for £163,800 ($200,000), more than double its pre-auction estimate. Kardashian won the piece over four other bidders.

Princess Diana was famously photographed donning the necklace during the charity event in 1987, pairing it with an Elizabethan-style purple Catherine Walker gown.

The necklace was put up for auction by its former owner, Ramsay Attallah, who inherited it from her father, a Persian collector Naim Attallah.

The senior Attallah was known to have loaned the necklace to the People’s Princess multiple times in the 1980s. According to Sotheby’s, Diana is the only person to have worn it since Attallah bought it in 1980s from the jeweler Garrard.

Kardashian is known as an occasional collector of pop culture memorabilia. She appears to be particularly drawn to objects related to other famous women, having purchasing jewels at auction that were formerly owned by Jackie Kennedy Onassis and Elizabeth Taylor.

Last year, Kardashian was the target of ire among fashion conservationists after the controversial loan of a fragile 1960 dress made for Marilyn Monroe. Kardashian wore the dress to last year’s edition of the Met Gala, igniting concerns about whether the garment was being properly cared for in the process.