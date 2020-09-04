Athens’s Contemporary Art Scene Grows and More: Morning Links from September 4, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

The Everson Museum of Art in Syracuse New York will deaccession Jackson Pollock’s 1946 painting Red Composition, which is valued between $12 million and $18 million, as part of an effort to diversify its collection. [Art Market Monitor]

Following a pause due to the pandemic, a New York residency for Russian artists is planning for its fall cycle. The initiative was organized in a collaboration between the Moscow-based art collective AES+F and the International Studio & Curatorial Program. [The Art Newspaper]

The contemporary art scene in Athens is flourishing, according to a new report by the Financial Times. [Financial Times]

Collectors

Vanity Fair has a piece on the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee’s 2018 deposition of Leon Black, who has appeared on ARTnews‘s Top 200 Collectors list and serves as chairman of the board at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. The Committee questioned Black about his participation in a 1996 trip to Moscow with Donald Trump. [Vanity Fair]

Art & Artists

This month, Pace Gallery in New York will show a new fabrication of Jean Dubuffet’s 1970 work Le cirque. Read about the monumental installation and the artist’s prolific career. [ARTnews]

Francis Bacon’s final painting, Study of a Bull, will be shown at the Royal Academy of Arts in London next year as part of an exhibition of the artist’s work focused on animals. [The Guardian]

Photographer Simon Watson, who captures images of striking and historic interiors around the world, has a book titled The Lives of Others out next week. “Aesthetic beauty is what stirs me and what always will,” Watson said. [T: The New York Times Style Magazine]

Artist, filmmaker, actor, and writer John Waters designed a wry poster for the 58th New York Film Festival. The limited-edition work is available for preorder. [Twitter]

Architecture

Los Angeles will get new streetlights designed by the local collective Project Room, which was named the winner of the L.A. Lights the Way competition. [Los Angeles Times]

Finally, here’s a look at the process of cleaning and restoring Notre Dame’s iconic organ. [Atlas Obscura]