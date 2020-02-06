Australia Bars Chinese Performance Artists from Entering Country, Daniel Sundheim’s Collecting Strategies, and More: Morning Links from February 6, 2020

Two Chinese performance artists, who were barred from entering Australia, were scheduled to participate in the Asia-Pacific Triennial of Performing Arts in Melbourne.

News

Australia has barred two Chinese performance artists from entering the country, over fears of the coronavirus. Dancers Xiao Ke and Zi Han were scheduled to participate in the Asia-Pacific Triennial of Performing Arts. [The Art Newspaper]

Last night, Christie’s London netted £107 million, or about $138 million, in a combined evening sale of Impressionist and modern art and Surrealism. The evening’s top lot was a $24.6 million Magritte, followed by $21.2 million for a painting by Tamara de Lempicka, a new record for the artist. [ARTnews]

Beverly Pepper, best-known for her elegant sculptures in Cor-Ten steel that swoop, arc, and spiral, has died. She was 97. [ARTnews]

Market

Katya Kazakina reports that one tool that collectors are turning to as a way to purchase new art is leverage. A prime example is ARTnews Top 200 Collector Daniel Sundheim. [Bloomberg]

In April, Sotheby’s will auction a $10.3 million sunflower painting by David Hockney. The work is currently on view in London. [Art Market Monitor]

Art & Artists

Arthur Lubow waxes poetic about a retrospective at the Queens Museum of the late Nicolas Moufarrege, who died at 36 of AIDS-related causes in 1985. [The New York Times]

Turner Contemporary in England currently has on view an exhibition, titled “We Will Walk,” about African-American art from the South. [The Guardian]

A solo show at the Landing gallery in Los Angeles pairs new work with historical work by painter Brenda Goodman. [Medium]