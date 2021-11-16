Bangkok Art Biennale Reveals Artist List for Edition About Covid-Era Tumult

The Bangkok Art Biennale, one of the top such exhibitions in Asia, has named 20 of the artists lined up to participate in its next edition, which is scheduled to open next October. Titled “CHAOS : CALM,” the show will explore how various communities have been impacted by the pandemic.

Among the artists set to take part are members of the Thai art scene. Arin Rungjang, who represented Thailand at the 2013 Venice Biennale, will be featured, as will be Nawin Nuthong, a founding member of the Bangkok alternative space Speedy Grandma, which is known for supporting emerging artists in a city without a strong market ecosystem. The intriguingly named Uninspired by Current Events, whose digital artworks are posted to a Facebook page with more than 140,000 followers, will also display work in the show.

The Bangkok Art Biennale has distinguished itself among a crop of new Thai biennials in part by mixing up-and-comers with more blue-chip offerings, and this edition—the biennial’s third—looks to continue that trend. Performance artist Marina Abramović, who participated in the last two editions, will return, this time with the aim of “find happiness and power through art,” as she described in a statment.

Also set to take part in the 2022 Bangkok Art Biennale are stars like Jitish Kallat, Kennedy Yanko, Jake and Dinos Chapman, Chiharu Shiota, and Xu Zhen.

The exhibition is being curated by Nigel Hurst, exhibitions director at IMG; curator Loredana Pazzini-Paraccianill Jirat Ratthawongjirakul, director of Bangkok’s Gallery VER; and Chomwan Weeraworawit, founder of the Bangkok-based consultancy firm Mysterious Ordinary.

The 20 artist announced so far follow below.

Marina Abramović (Serbia / USA)

Jake and Dinos Chapman (UK)

Jarasporn Chumsri (Thailand)

Tiffany Chung (Vietnam / USA)

Jitish Kallat (India)

Kimsooja (Republic of Korea / USA)

Rachel Kneebone (UK)

Robert Mapplethorpe (USA)

Nawin Nuthong (Thailand)

Be Takerng Pattanopas (Thailand)

Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya (Thailand / Indonesia / USA)

Alwin Reamillo (The Phillippines)

Arin Rungjang (Thailand)

Pinaree Sanpitak (Thailand)

Chiharu Shiota (Japan)

Wantanee Siripattananuntakul (Thailand)

Myrtille Tibayrenc (France)

Uninspired by Current Events (Thailand)

Xu Zhen (China)

Kennedy Yanko (USA)