Bangkok Art Biennale’s Politics, Museums Act as Polling Places, and More: Morning Links from November 4, 2020

News

Does the Bangkok Art Biennale have a hidden political agenda? Some art historians and artists in Thailand and beyond believe that the young biennial is helping mask dissent in a country that is seeing fierce protests. [South China Morning Post]

An SS uniform was stolen from the German Museum in Sødenborg, Denmark. A Nazi boy’s uniform was also taken from the institution. [Monopol]

Sam Orlofsky, a prominent director at Gagosian gallery, has been terminated amid an investigation into his alleged misconduct. [ARTnews]

Election

Dozens of museums around the U.S. acted as polling places yesterday. Ann Philbin, the director of the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, called institutions the “new town centers.” [The Art Newspaper]

Messages urging people not to vote were scrawled on a World War I museum in Kansas City. The institution was a polling location on Tuesday. [New York Post]

Museums

The Colby College Museum of Art in Waterville, Maine, has acquired a print series of Jacob Lawrence’s earliest narrative cycle. [The Art Newspaper]

Adrian Searle gives Zanele Muholi’s Tate Modern survey a glowing review, writing of their stark portraits of members of the Black queer community, “As much as we gaze at them, they gaze at us.” [The Guardian]

“As a Purépecha Indian woman with ancestral roots in the southwest, I begin by acknowledging that I am a guest in the New York region,” said Patricia Marroquin Norby, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s first Native American curator. “The museum sits on Lenapehoking, Lenape homelands.” [Artnet News]

Artists

Artist Grayson Perry has come under fire for saying that the Covid-19 pandemic will clear art galleries of “dead wood” amid economic fallout. [The Guardian]

Perry responded on social media, saying that his comments were taken out of context. “In times of hardship we need the arts more than ever,” he wrote. [Twitter]