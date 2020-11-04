Skip to main content
Bangkok Art Biennale’s Politics, Museums Act as Polling Places, and More: Morning Links from November 4, 2020

Alex Greenberger
The opening of the 2020 Bangkok
The opening of the 2020 Bangkok Art Biennale. Courtesy Bangkok Art Biennale

News

Does the Bangkok Art Biennale have a hidden political agenda? Some art historians and artists in Thailand and beyond believe that the young biennial is helping mask dissent in a country that is seeing fierce protests. [South China Morning Post]

An SS uniform was stolen from the German Museum in Sødenborg, Denmark. A Nazi boy’s uniform was also taken from the institution. [Monopol]

Sam Orlofsky, a prominent director at Gagosian gallery, has been terminated amid an investigation into his alleged misconduct. [ARTnews]

Election
Dozens of museums around the U.S. acted as polling places yesterday. Ann Philbin, the director of the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, called institutions the “new town centers.” [The Art Newspaper]

Messages urging people not to vote were scrawled on a World War I museum in Kansas City. The institution was a polling location on Tuesday. [New York Post]

Museums

The Colby College Museum of Art in Waterville, Maine, has acquired a print series of Jacob Lawrence’s earliest narrative cycle. [The Art Newspaper]

Adrian Searle gives Zanele Muholi’s Tate Modern survey a glowing review, writing of their stark portraits of members of the Black queer community, “As much as we gaze at them, they gaze at us.” [The Guardian]

“As a Purépecha Indian woman with ancestral roots in the southwest, I begin by acknowledging that I am a guest in the New York region,” said Patricia Marroquin Norby, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s first Native American curator. “The museum sits on Lenapehoking, Lenape homelands.” [Artnet News]

Artists

Artist Grayson Perry has come under fire for saying that the Covid-19 pandemic will clear art galleries of “dead wood” amid economic fallout. [The Guardian]

Perry responded on social media, saying that his comments were taken out of context. “In times of hardship we need the arts more than ever,” he wrote. [Twitter]

Newswire

