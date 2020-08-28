A Monument to Women’s Rights Pioneers Unveiled in Central Park, Banksy Financed a Rescue Operation for Refugees Stranded at Sea and More: Morning Links from August 28, 2020

A statue celebrating women's rights pioneers Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton is unveiled in Manhattan's Central Park on Women's Equality Day.

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

British street artist Banksy secretly financed a sea rescue operation to help refugees traveling from north Africa to Europe. [The Guardian]

The NYC Department of Cultural Affairs has announced the artists commissioned to make public art for this year’s edition of what they are calling their public art in residence program, which will focus on issues of public health and equality. [Forbes]

A monument to Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and Sojourner Truth has been unveiled in Central Park, the first monument dedicated to historical women in the park’s 167-year-history. [Hyperallergic]

Art & Institutions

Fifty years ago, the Chicano Moratorium, an East L.A. rally intended to protest the Vietnam War, erupted in violence as police fired on the crowd. Today the city’s cultural institutions are joining together to commemorate its legacy. [The Los Angeles Times]

“This book is just another way to examine and to produce Black space,” said Antwaun Sargent, editor of the new book Young, Gifted and Black, in a joint interview with collector Bernard Lumpkin, whose collection of groundbreaking Black artists the book is based on. [Vulture]

The Metropolitan Museum of Art reopens, after the longest closure in its 150-year history, with “ Making the Met,” an exhibition which traces the transformations of the museum’s collection. [The New York TImes]

The Art Market

Despite the pandemic and political tensions, mainland China remains an appealing location for Western galleries looking to expand into the Asian art market. [The Art Newspaper]

Billionaire Ronald O. Perelman is selling over a hundred million dollars worth of his modern and contemporary art collection at Sotheby’s. [Art Market Monitor]