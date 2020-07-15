Banksy Work Appears in London Underground Car, Dario Calmese Shoots Vanity Fair Cover, and More: Morning Links from July 15, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

A new piece by Banksy focused loosely on the coronavirus briefly appeared in a London Underground car before it was removed. [The Guardian]

Dario Calmese has made history as the first Black photographer to shoot a cover for Vanity Fair. [The New York Times]

Former employees at the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art in Washington, D.C. have accused leaders at the institution of fostering a “culture of racism.” [HuffPost]

Marta Kuzma, the dean of the Yale School of Art, will not seek reappointment when her term finishes in June 2021. [Press Release]

A stolen Banksy work paying homage to the victims of a Paris terrorist attack has been returned to France—and could find a home at the UNESCO headquarters in the country’s capital. [Le Monde]

Artists and Exhibitions

Experts are relying on art to determine how food might have looked hundreds of years ago. [CNN]

On the plinth where a toppled statues of a slave trader once stood, artist Marc Quinn has installed a monument to a Black Lives Matter activist in Bristol, England. [The Art Newspaper]

Coronavirus

New York galleries are reopening after months-long coronavirus closures, and they’re making use of Plexiglas barriers, digital reservation systems, and more to ensure safety. [ARTnews]

“Gov. Andrew Cuomo, now steering New York to a cautious reopening after the deaths of 32,000 citizens, has lately taken solace in the discipline of graphic design,” Jason Farago writes in a review of a bizarre new coronavirus poster. [The New York Times]