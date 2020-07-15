Skip to main content
Follow Us
Newsletters
Est. 1902
Subscribe TO THE MAGAZINE
Subscribe to the Magazine

Banksy Work Appears in London Underground Car, Dario Calmese Shoots Vanity Fair Cover, and More: Morning Links from July 15, 2020

Alex Greenberger
A recent Banksy work in Bristol,
A recent Banksy work in Bristol, England. NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

A new piece by Banksy focused loosely on the coronavirus briefly appeared in a London Underground car before it was removed. [The Guardian]

Dario Calmese has made history as the first Black photographer to shoot a cover for Vanity Fair. [The New York Times]

Former employees at the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art in Washington, D.C. have accused leaders at the institution of fostering a “culture of racism.” [HuffPost]

Marta Kuzma, the dean of the Yale School of Art, will not seek reappointment when her term finishes in June 2021. [Press Release]

A stolen Banksy work paying homage to the victims of a Paris terrorist attack has been returned to France—and could find a home at the UNESCO headquarters in the country’s capital. [Le Monde]

Artists and Exhibitions

Experts are relying on art to determine how food might have looked hundreds of years ago. [CNN]

On the plinth where a toppled statues of a slave trader once stood, artist Marc Quinn has installed a monument to a Black Lives Matter activist in Bristol, England. [The Art Newspaper]

Coronavirus

New York galleries are reopening after months-long coronavirus closures, and they’re making use of Plexiglas barriers, digital reservation systems, and more to ensure safety. [ARTnews]

“Gov. Andrew Cuomo, now steering New York to a cautious reopening after the deaths of 32,000 citizens, has lately taken solace in the discipline of graphic design,” Jason Farago writes in a review of a bizarre new coronavirus poster. [The New York Times]

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad