Sale of Banksy Triptych Will Benefit Bethlehem Hospital and More: Morning Links from July 27, 2020

One painting from Banksy's triptych Mediterranean Sea View (2017), which will figure in Sotheby's "From Rembrandt to Richter" sale.

Galleries & Museums

Pace Gallery has issued layoffs amid financial fallout related to the pandemic. [ARTnews]

A protest against job cuts, which unions say will disproportionately impact staff members of color, will take place at Tate Modern in London on Monday. [The Guardian]

Here’s everything you need to know if you’re planning to visit the recently reopened National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., from social distancing tips to what’s on view. [The Washington Post]

The Market

Phillips’s second online-only “Heatwave” sale, for which bidding runs through July 30, includes work by Amoako Boafo, Nicolas Party, Julie Curtiss, and other marquee names. [Art Market Monitor]

Banksy has donated a triptych, titled Mediterranean Sea View (2017), to a Sotheby’s auction set to be held on July 28. Proceeds from the sale of the work, which is estimated between £800,000 and £1.2 million, will benefit a hospital in the Palestinian city of Bethlehem. [The Guardian]

Here’s the colorful history of an 18th-century Chinese vase that sold at Sotheby’s for $9 million. [Atlas Obscura]

Monuments

Amid calls to remove statues of racist figures from public view, professors, curators, and activists talked with Carolina A. Miranda about what they believe new monuments in the United States might address, from migration to labor history. [Los Angeles Times]

Art & Artists

The New York Times spoke with photographer Tyler Mitchell about his practice and debut monograph, titled I Can Make You Feel Good, which features works by the artist from 2016 to 2019. [The New York Times]

“I enjoy using text and images. I think my childhood exposure to ancient Egyptian art, in which text is image and image is text, influenced me,” Howardena Pindell said in a discussion of her 1990 work Scapegoat with T Magazine. [T: The New York Times Style Magazine]

Here’s a Q&A with Yoshitomo Nara in which the artist discusses the artwork he created at age 6, where he draws inspiration, and the worst studio he ever had. [T: The New York Times Style Magazine]

Finally, a look at an initiative by the School of Visual Arts in New York to document artworks created during the pandemic. [The Art Newspaper]