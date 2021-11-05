Art Dealer Bee Tham Lists $13.5 M. Manhattan Townhouse

When art dealer Bee Tham opened The Bee in the Lion gallery in New York’s Gramercy Park neighborhood in the spring of 2017, she eschewed the de rigueur penchant for a warehouse-sized space capable of showing Hindenburg-sized installations and instead aimed to create a more intimate environment for looking at, considering and, of course, acquiring contemporary works of art. Indeed, since it opened, the by-appointment-only gallery has been housed in a petite, studio-style apartment on the second floor of a converted turn-of-the-20th-century warehouse building called The Foundry.

Born and raised in Singapore, the art maven no longer seems to operate The Bee in the Lion as a gallery space. Their website now promotes an online art initiative called The Front Room. She does, however, own the apartment, which has been for sale for more than a year, first at just under $600,000 and now at $550,000. Also for sale, with a more blue-chip asking price of $13.5 million, is Tham’s extensively (and expensively) renovated Upper East Side townhouse that, once inside, unsurprisingly resembles an art gallery as much as it does a private residence.

The main floor gallery/living area featuring a sculpture by the Japanese artist Mr. and a portrait of a nude man by mononymsouly known artist Arslan. Photo StreetEasy via dirt.com