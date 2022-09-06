Buyer of Record-Setting Beeple Piece Commissions Olafur Eliasson NFT

Metakovan, the major collector who bought Beeple’s $69 million NFT Everydays: The First 5,000 Days (2021) at a Christie’s auction in 2021, has commissioned a NFT from Olafur Eliasson, the Art Newspaper reports.

The piece, titled Your view matter (2022), is an augmented reality and virtual reality work. It’s a one-of-one NFT that belongs to Metakovan, whose real name is Vignesh Sundaresan, but it’s available to the public to view through the Acute Art app, which specializes in AR art.

Eliasson has been working with AR and VR for six years, and he has also previously worked with Acute Art, which included his work in an AR exhibit at the Shed last year. The work will also be on view in an Eliasson show at the Palazzo Strozzi in Florence that opens on September 22nd.

The works “are really made to work with the largest possible audience,” Eliasson said in an interview with the Art Newspaper. “Acute is very conscious of that. That was also an aim for both the client and for myself.”

When viewed as a VR work, the piece embeds viewers in a world of geometric spaces that responds to viewers’ movements. As an AR work, that world of geometric shapes and lines is projected onto the viewer’s surroundings via a phone screen.

“I always start out with what is the human potential,” Eliasson said in the Art Newspaper interview, adding, “We must cultivate the awareness of people in VR that says I actually exist, I am here, I am important, and I am good enough.”