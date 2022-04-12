Beeple to Appear in First Museum Show, Detroit Readies Massive Van Gogh Exhibition, and More: Morning Links for April 12, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

THE GATES OPEN. Beeple, aka Mike Winkelmann, the digital artist who stunned denizens of the old-school art world last year when he sold an NFT for a cool $69 million at Christie’s, is about to display his work in a museum for the first time. In the Wall Street Journal, Kelly Crow has the scoop that his video sculpture Human One will be included in an exhibition that opens later this month at the Castello di Rivoli Museum of Contemporary Art in Turin, Italy, alongside the art of giants like Francis Bacon and Julie Mehretu. Titled “Expressions with Fracture” the show addresses how “new technologies and social ills affect the human experience,” Crow writes. It is being organized by the institution’s free-thinking curator, Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev. “It’s a massive honor,” Winkelmann said. Human One, which presents an astronaut strolling through ever-changing landscapes, was purchased for $29 million last November at Christie’s by venture capitalist Ryan Zurrer, who is loaning the piece for the display.

WINSLOW HOMER IS HAVING A MOMENT. In New York, the Metropolitan Museum of Art is hosting “Winslow Homer: Crosscurrents,” an ambitious retrospective of the American painter beloved for his vivid seascapes and landscapes. “It’s a knockout,” critic Sebastian Smee writes in a Washington Post rave. There is also a new biography, Winslow Homer: American Passage , by William R. Cross, which is “largely a pleasure to read,” writer Claudia Roth Pierpont declares in an expansive essay on Homer in the New Yorker that looks at his portrayals of African American life and his time as an artist-reporter during the Civil War. Smee quotes Henry James saying that Homer “sees everything at one with its envelope of light and air.” You can see for yourself, at the Met, through July 31; the show then heads to London’s National Gallery in September.

The Digest

The United Kingdom’s most controversial art award, the Turner Prize, has revealed the four nominees for this year’s award. One of them is currently included in the Whitney Biennial. [ARTnews]

The Detroit Institute of Arts is readying a Vincent van Gogh blockbuster for October, with no fewer than 72 works by the artist, including 56 paintings. It is reportedly the largest congregation of van Gogh paintings in the United States in more than two decades. [The Art Newspaper]

The Armory Show has revealed the exhibitor list for its 2022 edition, which will take place at the Javits Center in New York this September. More than 240 galleries will be on tap. [ARTnews]

The admired, reviled Fearless Girl statue by Kristen Visbal can remain outside the New York Stock Exchange for 11 more months, municipal officials voted. However, they called on the financial firm that owns it and Visbal (who are in a legal battle, as it happens), as well as the city, to propose a plan for a permanent home for the piece. [The New York Times]

Architect Kisho Kurokawa’s iconic Nakagin Capsule Tower in Tokyo, which is made up of 140 cubic micro-apartments with large circular windows, is being torn down, after real-estate firms bought the building last year and preservation efforts failed. [ArtAsiaPacific and Bloomberg]

Johanna Burton, who became the fifth chief of the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles since 2008 when Klaus Biesenbach unexpectedly set sail for Berlin last year, got the profile treatment. One of Burton’s “prime concerns . . . is — as unsexy as this sounds — really prioritizing stability,” she said. [The New York Times]

ARTIST READINGS. Abraham Cruzvillegas was interviewed by Christina Catherine Martinez for the Los Angeles Times. Travis Diehl wrote about the work of Derek Fordjour for Cultured. And Michael Tetteh spoke to Cooper Inveen and Francis Kokoroko in Reuters about his glassblowing practice. Glass “is my passion, my heart,” Tetteh said. “It’s like life. It takes you on a journey from one [stage] to another.”

The Kicker

THE ROAD LESS TRAVELED. Architect and artist Suchi Reddy answered 21 questions from Curbed. Reddy has a Bruce Nauman print hanging over her couch, she enjoys miso cod at Omen in SoHo—and the worst career advice she ever received? “Just suck it up and stay where you are.” (Though in slightly more polite language.) Reddy said that “when I look back on my trajectory, it has not been about following any of the kinds of rules that firms generally follow.” [Curbed]