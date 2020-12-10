Vienna’s Belvedere Museum to Open Branch in Salzburg

Vienna’s Belvedere Museum is moving forward with plans to open a new branch in the Salzburg Museum. Earlier this year, the Belvedere’s board of trustees and the Salzburg Museum’s supervisory board announced that the Salzburg would construct a new exhibition area to display pieces from the the Belvedere’s permanent holdings which span the Middle Ages through today. The collection in Salzburg will remain a stand-alone presentation, per a report in the German outlet Monopol,

Construction of the Belvedere’s new branch in Salzburg involves adapting a significant portion of the preexisting museum, including a renovation of its east wing and its inner courtyard. As of now, total costs for the project are estimated to be around 30 million euros (about $36.5 million). Starting next spring, architectural firms will be invited to submit proposals, and the winning design will be announced around November 2021. Completion of the Belvedere Salzburg is slated for 2026.

Stella Rolling, CEO of the Belvedere museum, said in a statement, “With the establishment of the Belvedere Salzburg, despite difficult times, an important b uilding block is being laid for the museum landscape in Austria. The future art facility contributes significantly to the increased visibility of the Belvedere Collection outside of Vienna.”

The Belvedere Museum, housed in three sections within the Baroque Belvedere palace complex, owns the world’s most significant collection of Austrian art. Among its most popular attractions is its holdings of Gustav Klimt paintings, such as his masterworks The Kiss and Judith and the Head of Holofernes, as well as essential pieces by Egon Shiele and Oskar Kokoschka.